Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Campbell Soup, GameStop, Apple, 3M & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Campbell Soup — Campbell Soup reported adjusted quarterly profit of 56 cents per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts and the food producer increased its full-year outlook.

Salesforce.com — Salesforce reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 61 cents a share. The enterprise software company's revenue topped forecasts as well. Salesforce also gave a better-than-expected full-year outlook, as companies seek to lower costs by shifting to cloud-based platforms.

GameStop — GameStop beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. The videogame retailer's revenue missed forecasts and its comparable-store sales fell a larger-than-expected 10.3%. GameStop also eliminated its quarterly dividend in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.

Cronos — Bank of America/Merrill Lynch upgraded the cannabis producer's stock two levels – to "buy" from "underperform," based on the prospects for U.S. expansion.

Skyworks Solutions — Skyworks cut its financial outlook, reflecting the chipmaker's concerns over government sanctions against China's Huawei. Sales to Huawei represented 12% of total revenue for the first half of the current fiscal year.

LabCorp — LabCorp said 7.7 million of its customers may have been impacted by the same data breach that affected rival medical lab operator Quest Diagnostics. The breach involved an outside vendor and may have exposed bank or credit card information. Separately, LabCorp announced the retirement of Chairman and CEO David King, with former Merck executive and current LabCorp lead independent director Adam Schechter becoming president and CEO on November 1.

Pivotal Software — Pivotal reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, 2 cents a share smaller than expected. The applications software provider's revenue exceeded estimates, however Pivotal gave a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the full year on issues involving sales execution and what it calls a "complex technology landscape."

Ambarella — Ambarella earned an adjusted 1 cent per share for its latest quarter, compared to the consensus forecasts of a 5 cents per share loss. The chip maker's revenue also beat estimates, and it gave stronger-than-expected current quarter revenue guidance despite falling orders from China.

Apple — Apple will ask developer to put its new "sign on with Apple" button in apps above rival buttons from Alphabet's Google and Facebook, according to a Reuters report. Separately, CEO Tim Cook told CBS News China has not targeted the company as a result of the U.S.-China trade dispute, and he does not anticipate that will happen.

3M — 3M sold its gas and flame detection business to instrumentation technology company Teledyne Technologies for $230 million.

Fiat Chrysler — Fiat Chrysler's bid to buy French automaker Renault will be discussed by the Renault board once again today, after the board said it needed more time to weigh the proposal.

TiVo — The digital video recorder and set top box maker said an International Trade Commission judge had ruled that NBCUniversal and CNBC parent Comcast had violated some of its patents. Comcast, however, pointed out that the judge found no violations in two of the three patents involved in the case and that it looks forward to the full commission's review of that remaining patent.

Roku — The video streaming device maker was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Guggenheim Securities, based on faster growth in video advertising as well as other metrics.