Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cloudera, Stitch Fix, Five Below and more

Tom Reilly, chief executive officer of Cloudera Inc., stands during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cloudera stock plummeted more than 30% after the cloud software company announced CEO Tom Reilly is retiring and intends to leave his position on the board effective July 31. The company also announced mixed quarterly results and gave weak guidance for the upcoming quarter and the current fiscal year.

Cloudera reported a loss of 13 cents per share, narrower than the expected loss of 23 cents, and revenue of $187.5 million, just short of estimates.

Shares of Stitch Fix surged 30% during extended trading after the online personal styling company reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $409 million, while Wall Street had expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $395 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Five Below rose 1% after the retailer reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Five Below reported earnings of 46 cents per share, beating the expected 35 cents per share, and revenue of $365 million, besting estimates by just $1 million. Comparable sales jumped 3.1%.

MongoDB stock dropped nearly 3% after the software company gave disappointing guidance for the current fiscal year. The company expects a loss per share of between $1.04 and $1.11. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a loss of $1.00 per share. MongoDB reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss of 22 cents per share and revenue of $89.4 million, $5.9 million higher than expected.

Shares of Elastic fell as much as 3%, before erasing those losses, after the search company announced that it will acquire Endgame, a security company, for $234 million in the form of Elastic stock, payment of outstanding debt and the assumption of Endgame's outstanding equity awards.