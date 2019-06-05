According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the most common college major in the U.S. is business. The Washington Post reports that one in five bachelor's degrees are awarded to students who study academic fields like finance, accounting and management.
This year, global research and advisory firm Universum surveyed 53,237 students across 151 different fields, including 17,429 business majors, in order to determine which employers students find the most attractive.
They found that business students expected median salaries of about $60,000 after graduation and were most interested in the financial services, management and strategy consulting and banking industries. However, the number one most desired employer falls outside of these categories.
Here are the 10 most attractive employers for business students:
Headquarters: London, United Kingdom
Headquarters: Los Gatos, California
Headquarters: New York, New York
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
Headquarters: Burbank, California
Headquarters: New York, New York
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Headquarters: New York, New York
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
The number one most attractive employer to business students is Google, according to Universum. Google was also the most attractive employer for computer science students.
Universum further broke down their findings to reveal that 21.6% of Gen Z business majors ranked Google as their number one ideal company, compared to roughly 18.6% of millennial business majors — indicating that the company is increasing in popularity among young workers.
Other tech companies like Amazon and Apple also ranked highly on Universum's rankings.
One reason why these tech companies might be so appealing to business majors who are otherwise interested in traditional business-related fields like banking and consulting is because workers believe these organizations can help them achieve their career goals.
According to the Universum survey business majors report that their biggest career goals were to have work-life balance, job security and stability and to be a leader or manager of other people.
