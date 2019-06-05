Skip Navigation
Work

The 10 most attractive employers for business students

Fireworks explode over Cinderella Castle during the Happily Ever After fireworks show at the Walt Disney World, Magic Kingdom entertainment park on October 10, 2018 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the most common college major in the U.S. is business. The Washington Post reports that one in five bachelor's degrees are awarded to students who study academic fields like finance, accounting and management.

This year, global research and advisory firm Universum surveyed 53,237 students across 151 different fields, including 17,429 business majors, in order to determine which employers students find the most attractive.

They found that business students expected median salaries of about $60,000 after graduation and were most interested in the financial services, management and strategy consulting and banking industries. However, the number one most desired employer falls outside of these categories.

Here are the 10 most attractive employers for business students:

10. EY (Ernst & Young)

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

EY lobby
In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
9. Netflix

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

The Netflix logo is displayed on a wall at the company's Japan office in Tokyo.
Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images
8. Deloitte

Headquarters: New York, New York

Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star/Getty Images
7. Nike

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

The main entrance of the Nike headquarters is seen on March 22, 2018 in Beaverton, Oregon.
Natalie Behring/Getty Images
6. The Walt Disney Company

Headquarters: Burbank, California

The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank.
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5. Goldman Sachs

Headquarters: New York, New York

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
4. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Close-up of blue logo on sign with facade of headquarters buildings in background near the headquarters of Apple Computers in the Silicon Valley, Cupertino, California, August 26, 2018.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
3. Amazon

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

In this photo taken Oct. 11, 2017, large spheres take shape in front of an existing Amazon building and adjacent to a small dog park in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson | AP
2. J.P. Morgan

Headquarters: New York, New York

A woman walks past JP Morgan Chase's corporate headquarters in New York.
Getty Images
1. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The number one most attractive employer to business students is Google, according to Universum. Google was also the most attractive employer for computer science students.

Universum further broke down their findings to reveal that 21.6% of Gen Z business majors ranked Google as their number one ideal company, compared to roughly 18.6% of millennial business majors — indicating that the company is increasing in popularity among young workers.

Other tech companies like Amazon and Apple also ranked highly on Universum's rankings.

One reason why these tech companies might be so appealing to business majors who are otherwise interested in traditional business-related fields like banking and consulting is because workers believe these organizations can help them achieve their career goals.

According to the Universum survey business majors report that their biggest career goals were to have work-life balance, job security and stability and to be a leader or manager of other people.

