According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the most common college major in the U.S. is business. The Washington Post reports that one in five bachelor's degrees are awarded to students who study academic fields like finance, accounting and management.

This year, global research and advisory firm Universum surveyed 53,237 students across 151 different fields, including 17,429 business majors, in order to determine which employers students find the most attractive.

They found that business students expected median salaries of about $60,000 after graduation and were most interested in the financial services, management and strategy consulting and banking industries. However, the number one most desired employer falls outside of these categories.

Here are the 10 most attractive employers for business students: