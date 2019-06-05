Adding up the big threats to Apple: This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost the stock

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday broke down what the government-created pressures may cost the technology giant.

In its worst, "bear case" scenario, Morgan Stanley estimates the two external factors would send Apple's stock down to $147 a share, shaving off more than $150 billion in market value from its current price. Morgan Stanley has a "base case" for Apple of $231 a share but tariffs could take as much as $71 a share from that, while antitrust regulations could cut out another $13 a share.

"Our bear case valuation now fully takes into account the impact from more restrictive US/China trade measures as well as a worst case regulatory impact, resulting in a $147 bear case valuation," Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said in a note to investors.

Apple's stock has already been hit this year by the impending costs from tariffs on goods imported from China. Sales in China made up 16.6% of Apple's revenue in the first half of 2019. Apple shares had its worst week of 2019 in May as the growing fear of further trade levies took its toll Apple investors.