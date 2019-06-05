Top tech executives will be asked to testify in US probe

Apple CEO Tim Cook participates in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the White House in Washington, March 6, 2019.

Leaders of big tech companies will be asked to testify as part of an investigation into whether the companies misuse their massive market power, the head of the U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee leading the probe said on Tuesday.

The comments came a day after sources said the U.S. executive branch is gearing up for a similar probe of Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet Google, setting up what could be an unprecedented, wide-ranging investigation of some of the world's largest companies.

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee opened its own investigation into competition in digital markets on Monday, with both Republicans and Democrats expressing concern about the power exercised by several of the world's most valuable companies.

Representative David Cicilline said "It will be necessary for some of the leaders of the technology companies to be part of this conversation."

The Democrat added he was developing a witness list and that "I expect a number of them will actually testify before the committee or be interviewed as part of the investigation."

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, asked on Tuesday about the need for oversight of big tech companies like Google, told a news conference, "I think it's only right that people look at it," but added that he did not see how breaking companies up would help with privacy issues.

"I personally have a concern about personal privacy," McCarthy said. Noting a few companies have a lot of market control, he asked "are we allowing the market to work?"