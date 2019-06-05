Trump's blacklisting of Huawei is hurting American chip firms

Iran and the U.S. have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict.Politicsread more
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.The Fedread more
Anyone who wants to understand the new, global assertiveness from Beijing would be well served to look at China's economic transformation since 1989.China Economyread more
Autonomous innovations are here to stay and will impact a range of sectors and industries.IOT: Powering the digital economyread more
Tim Cook told CBS News that China has not targeted Apple as a result of the trade dispute with the U.S. — and he doesn't expect Beijing to do so.Technologyread more
The People's Bank of China is expected lower rates twice later in 2019 and once in 2020 amid the country's trade fight with the U.S., said a Bank of America Merrill Lynch...China Economyread more
U.S. companies are anticipating lower revenue after the U.S. government imposed restrictions on Huawei's ability to purchase products.Technologyread more
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang at a gathering of G-20 finance leaders in Japan.Politicsread more
Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.Technologyread more
U.S. stocks jumped overnight as the major indexes had their second-best day of 2019, each of them rising more than 2% on the day.Asia Marketsread more
China's economy is poised for healthy and sustainable growth, President Xi Jinping told Russian media on Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.China Economyread more
U.S. semiconductor stocks have been hit hard in the past month following President Donald Trump's administration's blacklisting of Huawei, which has raised the specter of wider restrictions to Chinese firms' access to American technology.
Semiconductors are one of America's biggest tech exports and China is a crucial market because of the amount of electronics manufacturers relying on U.S. chips.
Trump signed an executive order last month that gave permission to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to block transactions that involve information or communications technology that "poses an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security. Huawei was then put on a blacklist that requires American firms to get permission to sell to the Chinese networking equipment and smartphone giant.
The move has hit the businesses and share prices of U.S. chip firms.
A number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track semiconductors have performed worse than the Nasdaq Composite in the past month. The Direxion Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF, which counts Qualcomm and Texas Instruments as its top individual stock holdings, is down more than 34% in the last month. The ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, which has Intel as its top holding, is down nearly 25%.
Other ETFs that track semiconductors are also lower.
In comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down 7.4% in the last month.
Some of Huawei's U.S. suppliers have come out and said blacklisting the Chinese firm will affect their financial performance. Qorvo, Skyworks and Lumentum, have all downgraded their revenue forecasts for the current quarter. Qorvo shares are 13.6% lower this month, while Skyworks and Lumentum are down nearly 20% and 28.5%, respectively.
Sebastian Hou, an analyst at CLSA who focused on the semiconductor space said that chip stocks rose in the first few months of the year on hopes that the U.S. and China would strike a trade deal, but fell after no agreement was made. The blacklisting of Huawei has further weighed on semiconductor stocks.
"Huawei is blacklisted, which has made investors worry about the (second half of 2019) demand, forced a few tech/semis companies to cut guidance accordingly," Hou said, adding that the worry of the U.S. restricting technology to Chinese firms is also a — smaller — contributor to the decline.
Meanwhile, China has launched its own blacklist of what it deems "unreliable entities" that could damage the interests of its domestic firms. No announcement has been made yet about any foreign firms on the list, but the fear is that it could target American firms, including chipmakers.
China is also ramping up its own semiconductor industry in a move to reduce its reliance on the U.S., a development experts told CNBC could take a long time, but may ultimately hurt American chip makers.