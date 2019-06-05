Trump's blacklisting of Huawei is hurting American chip firms

Components are displayed on a circuit board at the Qualcomm Inc. booth at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

U.S. semiconductor stocks have been hit hard in the past month following President Donald Trump's administration's blacklisting of Huawei, which has raised the specter of wider restrictions to Chinese firms' access to American technology.

Semiconductors are one of America's biggest tech exports and China is a crucial market because of the amount of electronics manufacturers relying on U.S. chips.

Trump signed an executive order last month that gave permission to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to block transactions that involve information or communications technology that "poses an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security. Huawei was then put on a blacklist that requires American firms to get permission to sell to the Chinese networking equipment and smartphone giant.

The move has hit the businesses and share prices of U.S. chip firms.