Volkswagen set to slash up to 4,000 jobs in digital transformation

Trade tensions have had a 'significant' impact on China, IMF says

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.

The Fed is 'indicating that a rate cut is coming,' says former...

Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.

Stocks set to surge again with Dow futures pointing to 170-point...

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday morning, after Wall Street delivered its second best day of trade for 2019 in the previous session.

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in...

'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband ... that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn told CNBC.

Lowest mortgage rates in a year and a half don't impress...

Mortgage rates are falling fast, but not enough to offset high home prices. Gains in mortgage applications last week were driven by refinances.

GameStop stock falls as sales fall short of estimates and...

The company said it would eliminate its quarterly dividend, effective immediately, to save about $157 million a year.

Four charts show how much China's economy has changed in 30 years

Anyone who wants to understand the new, global assertiveness from Beijing would be well served to look at China's economic transformation since 1989.

Trump says there is 'always a chance' of military action against...

Iran and the U.S. have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict.

Boeing has a rocky road to win back trust after deadly crashes

After two deadly crashes, Boeing is struggling to regain the confidence of its airline customers, regulators and the flying public.

5 ways autonomous tech is changing the world we live in

Autonomous innovations are here to stay and will impact a range of sectors and industries.

The other 'special relationship'? Xi heads to Russia for...

Russia and China appear to be intent on strengthening their alliance and fostering deeper cooperation in the face of increased political and economic hostility from the U.S.

Tariffs would cripple Mexico's ability to deal with migration: US...

Former U.S. ambassadors to Mexico urge senior leaders to de-link trade and immigration ahead of trade talks between the two countries.

Autos

Volkswagen set to slash up to 4,000 jobs in digital transformation

Volkswagen cars at the harbor of Bremerhaven, Germany.
Patrik Stollarz | AFP | Getty Images

Volkswagen will invest up to 4 billion euros over the years to 2023 to digitalize its administration and production, the German carmaker said on Wednesday, adding that up to 4,000 jobs in non-production units could be cut.

"At least 2,000 new jobs related to digitalization are to be created," the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Works council head Bernd Osterloh added there would be no forced layoffs until 2029.