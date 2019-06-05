Your first trade for Wednesday, June 5

Skip Navigation
Job growth screeches to a near halt in May, with private payrolls...

Companies added just 27,000 new positions during the month, according to a report from payroll processing firm ADP and Moody's Analytics that was well below Dow Jones...

These two charts of the Dow show how the stock market now loves...

Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.

Democratic senator sees bipartisan opposition to Trump's Mexico...

Sen. Gary Peters from Michigan says he's especially concerned about the impact on the auto industry due to several U.S.-based automakers having major production in Mexico.

Trade tensions have had a 'significant' impact on China, IMF says

The IMF expects China's growth to slow to 6% next year, and to 5.5% by 2024.

The Fed is 'indicating that a rate cut is coming,' says former...

Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.

ISM non-manufacturing hits 56.9 in May vs. 55.5 estimate

The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate than expected, according to data released Wednesday.

Boeing has a rocky road to win back trust after deadly crashes

After two deadly crashes, Boeing is struggling to regain the confidence of its airline customers, regulators and the flying public.

Stocks just crossed a key level, according to JP Morgan chart

J.P. Morgan's Jason Hunter highlights key levels in the charts that suggest stocks may be starting to find solid ground.

Carlos Ghosn's wife says Nissan orchestrated his arrest in...

'A few people within Nissan decided to get rid of my husband, that that was the easiest way not to do the merger,' Carole Ghosn tells CNBC.

Your retirement dollars will go the furthest in this state

Imagine having enough money in retirement that you can even maintain a prudent reserve for emergencies. In Mississippi, $53,017 each year will allow you to cover your living...

IMF sees tentative signs that global growth is stablizing

The IMF had some rare good news for the world economy Wednesday, suggesting that there were early signs that growth may have "firmed up" with central banks reversing their...

Closing a credit card account can actually hurt your credit...

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans don't know that closing a credit card account can actually hurt your credit score, according to a new survey.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, June 5

Final Trades: GM, XOM, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Motors.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of SPDR Gold Shares.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of S&P 500 ETF puts.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Exxon Mobil

