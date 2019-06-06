Advisors down on crypto but give pot stocks and passive investing a thumbs up: survey

Cryptocurrencies are out and cannabis stocks are in, according to the latest investing trends survey by the Financial Planning Association.

The 392 financial advisors who participated in this year's study, the 2019 Trends in Investing Survey, said that 55% of their clients have asked about investing in marijuana stocks and companies in the past six months.

The proportion of clients inquiring about cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, fell to just 25% this year, from 53% in 2018. This was the first year the survey asked advisors about cannabis stocks.

For their part, advisors remain highly skeptical of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Just 1% of survey respondents believed they are a viable investment option that has a place in a portfolio. Another 15% said they were a gamble and investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. Thirty-four% said cryptocurrencies were an interesting concept but not an investment yet.

"It's human nature for people to be always looking for the latest hot story," said certified financial planner David Yeske, co-founder of registered investment advisor firm Yeske Buie, and current editor of the Journal of Financial Planning.

"I think the results show that advisors are well-grounded and they recognize that part of their job is to talk clients out of foolish ideas," he added.

More from FA Playbook:

Advisors are more stressed out than their clients

College programs look to address advisor shortage gap

Financial advisors focus on range of niche clienteles

Barry Glassman, CFP and president of Glassman Wealth Services, thinks cryptocurrencies are worth keeping an eye on.

"They could be significant in the future, but to pick a winner when there is no barrier to entry is very hard," he said. "Ultimately, the most prominent player may not even exist yet.

"Am I willing to allocate funds to cryptocurrencies now?" he added. "No."

Yeske thinks the biggest takeaway from this year's edition is the continued shift towards passive investing, including exchange-traded funds, by financial advisors.

"ETFs are now the most used investment by financial advisors by far, which suggests advisors are focused on passive investing," he said. "I'm reading the tea leaves, but I think advisors want to be efficient on the investing side to leave more time and resources for financial planning."

The survey results suggest as much. Not only did 88% of respondents say they currently used ETFs, but 45% said they expected to increase their usage of them in the next 12 months and 6% intend to use them less. Eighty percent said they used cash and cash equivalents and 70% use mutual funds, with 19% expecting to increase their use and 19% to decrease it.