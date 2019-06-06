Asia markets set to trade slightly higher as investors expect the Fed to cut rates

The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.Politicsread more
Asia markets were set to trade modestly up on Thursday despite gains on Wall Street as investors grew more confident that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slash interest rates this year to support an economy affected by the ongoing trade war.
Nikkei futures pointed to a fractionally higher open in Japan while Australia's SPI futures traded at similar levels as the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,358.50.
Markets in South Korea are shut for a public holiday.
Analysts said markets are already beginning to price in the possibility of rate cuts after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will keep an eye on developments in the domestic economy, and would do what it must to "sustain the expansion. "
In the currency market, the U.S.dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 97.32, lower than levels above 98.00 reached in the previous week.
The Japanese yen, considered a safe haven asset, traded at 108.27 to the dollar, strengthening from levels near 109.90 last week. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6972, climbing from levels near $0.6920 previously.
Oil prices fell overnight, following an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude futures declined 3.4% to $51.68 a barrel while the international benchmark Brent fell 2.2% to $60.63.
Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels whereas analysts had expected a 849,000-barrel drawdown, Reuters reported.