Asia markets set to trade slightly higher as investors expect the Fed to cut rates

Asia markets were set to trade modestly up on Thursday despite gains on Wall Street as investors grew more confident that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slash interest rates this year to support an economy affected by the ongoing trade war.

Nikkei futures pointed to a fractionally higher open in Japan while Australia's SPI futures traded at similar levels as the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,358.50.

Markets in South Korea are shut for a public holiday.

Analysts said markets are already beginning to price in the possibility of rate cuts after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will keep an eye on developments in the domestic economy, and would do what it must to "sustain the expansion. "