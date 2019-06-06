Asia markets set to trade slightly higher as investors expect the Fed to cut rates

Skip Navigation
US-Mexico negotiators fail to reach a deal on tariffs,...

The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.

This statistic is a key reason why Walmart, Target and Costco are...

Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder.

Tesla's outpacing its electric car competitors, with May demand...

The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.

Stocks surge for a second day in a row on bets the Fed will cut...

Stocks rise as Wall Street increase bets that the Fed will lower interest rates this year.

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google are flashing a warning...

Fear of increased government scrutiny has pushed the most popular stocks of this bull market into a precarious chart pattern.

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger proposal for Renault

The merger would have created the world's third-largest automaker.

Trump's pivot to using tariffs as a political weapon is dangerous...

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.

This is what tariffs and antitrust could cost Apple

Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cloudera, Stitch...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday. June 5.

Stitch Fix spikes after beating earnings and revenue expectations

Shares of Stitch Fix soared 26% in after-market trading Wednesday after the online personal styling company reported it beat earnings and sales expectations in the fiscal...

A festive mood at Apple's conference for app makers, even as...

Apple's developers are generally excited about Apple software. They say that Apple's tools are the best-in-class, that its iPhone App Store provides easy access to billions of...

Investors are betting a recession is coming, Jim Cramer says

"[Defensive stocks] can do just fine during a slowdown," the "Mad Money" host says.

Asia Markets

Asia markets set to trade slightly higher as investors expect the Fed to cut rates

Saheli Roy Choudhury
Key Points
  • Futures in Japan and Australia pointed to modest gains for Asian markets on Thursday despite a higher finish on Wall Street overnight. 
  • Investors are growing more confident that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slash interest rates this year to support an economy affected by the ongoing trade war. 
  • Analysts said markets are already beginning to price in the possibility of rate cuts. 

Asia markets were set to trade modestly up on Thursday despite gains on Wall Street as investors grew more confident that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slash interest rates this year to support an economy affected by the ongoing trade war. 

Nikkei futures pointed to a fractionally higher open in Japan while Australia's SPI futures traded at similar levels as the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,358.50. 

Markets in South Korea are shut for a public holiday. 

Analysts said markets are already beginning to price in the possibility of rate cuts after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will keep an eye on developments in the domestic economy, and would do what it must to "sustain the expansion. " 

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

In the currency market, the U.S.dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 97.32, lower than levels above 98.00 reached in the previous week. 

The Japanese yen, considered a safe haven asset, traded at 108.27 to the dollar, strengthening from levels near 109.90 last week. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6972, climbing from levels near $0.6920 previously.

Oil prices fell overnight, following an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude futures declined 3.4% to $51.68 a barrel while the international benchmark Brent fell 2.2% to $60.63. 

Crude inventories rose 6.8 million barrels whereas analysts had expected a 849,000-barrel drawdown, Reuters reported. 