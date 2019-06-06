Bank of England's Carney says dollar's dominance is under no immediate threat. But changes are coming.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England (BOE), gestures while speaking during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said Thursday that the U.S. dollar's dominance over the global financial system is in no immediate danger, but stressed that changes are slowly under way as China's financial opening proceeds.

Carney, in a speech at an Institute of International Finance (IIF) meeting in Tokyo, said that the greenback's position remains strong even as emerging economies steadily increase their share of the global economy.

For example, he said their share of global GDP was more than one-third 36 years ago when the IIF was founded. And it is expected to rise to around 75 percent by 2030 from the 60 percent achieved during the most recent tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve, he said.

"But while the real economy, the real global economy is being reordered, the international monetary and financial system has barely begun its transition," he said.

The dollar remains the "currency of choice," he said, accounting, for example, for at least half of international trade invoices, two-thirds of global securities issuance and dominating two-thirds of foreign exchange reserves and external debt.

"In other words, the dollar is as dominant today as it was at the end of the Bretton Woods era," he said, referring to the period between 1945 and 1971 of essentially fixed global exchange rates linked to gold. "And it's likely to remain so for some time."