Border cities feel the pressure of Trump tariffs

At the busy Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, big rigs line up to cross into the United States, loaded with everything from denim jeans to air conditioners to giant dump truck beds.

Of the $352 billion in goods imported from Mexico last year, 10% came in across the bridge, according to U.S. Census numbers.

On the U.S. side of the border, the city of McAllen is a hub for international trade and distribution.

Across the border is Reynosa, filled with maquiladoras — factories that take raw materials and manufacture parts and supplies to export.

"Any type of border community recognizes the impact the maquiladora operations have on their local economy," says Steve Ahlenius CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. "The jobs that are created not only in Mexico, but on the U.S. side — it's an important link that ties the two areas together, but more importantly, the two countries together."