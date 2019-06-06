Elizabeth Warren says she's 'proud' her campaign workers unionized

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren participates in the She the People Presidential Forum in Houston, Texas, April 24, 2019.

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on Thursday that she supported her campaign workers' decision to form a union.

The announcement comes after CNBC reported on Tuesday that nonmanagement campaign employees authorized International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2320 to represent them.

"My campaign has submitted their support to join @IBEW 2320," Warren wrote in a post on Twitter. "Every worker who wants to join a union, bargain collectively, & make their voice heard should have a chance to do so. The labor movement has long fought for the dignity of working people, & we're proud to be part of it."

Presidential campaigns have not historically unionized. But organizers for Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont socialist, made history earlier this year by forming the first union of presidential campaign workers. That union obtained a contract last month.

Democratic 2020 contenders Julian Castro, formerly President Barack Obama's housing secretary, and California Rep. Eric Swalwell, have also recognized their campaign workers' unions. Those campaigns are substantially smaller than either Sanders' or Warren's.

Steven Soule, business manager for IBEW 2320, said earlier this week that negotiations had not yet begun.

"We look to move to the table to come to a bargaining agreement that provides pay and benefits and working conditions that are the best in the nation," Soule said.

Democrats are vying for the support of organized labor. To date, only Joe Biden, the former vice president, has obtained the backing of a major union. The International Association of Firefighters announced their endorsement of Biden in April.