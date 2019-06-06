Elliott Management reportedly in lead to acquire bookseller Barnes & Noble

Skip Navigation
Stocks jump on report US may delay Mexico tariffs

Stocks rose on Thursday, adding to a sharp two-day rally on expectations of looser monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.

Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for...

The Fed's John Williams says the yield inversion is just "telling us that there's heightened concerns about the risks on the outlook."

Trump's demand to Mexico: Keep migrants or suffer tariffs

Meetings between U.S. and Mexican officials were expected to continue at the White House at 2 p.m., an administration official told CNBC Thursday morning.

Jeff Gundlach's trade call last month returned a quick 22%

The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."

The jobs report is Friday and they don't get more important than...

The economy was expected to have added a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off forecast, that could be a game changer for markets.

White House invites key Trump business allies to Middle East...

The meeting is part of Trump's effort to strike the "deal of the century" with an Israeli-Arab peace plan. Colony Capital's Tom Barrack will heading to the event. Blackstone's...

Trump signs $19 billion disaster relief bill, says Puerto Rico...

The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

Auto loans hit record, pushing monthly car payments to all-time...

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

NY Fed President John Williams rails against low inflation

The comments come amid rampant speculation about the Fed's next move, but Williams did not address monetary policy in specifics.

These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

With over $100 billion worth of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, GM, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according to...

Snap upgraded to buy at Pivotal Research, shares jump

Pivotal Research increased its rating on Snap to buy from hold and hiked the target price to $17.25 from $13.25.

Retail

Elliott Management reportedly in lead to acquire bookseller Barnes & Noble

Lauren Hirsch
Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Elliott Management is the lead bidder to acquire bookseller Barnes & Noble in a deal that could be announced as soon as later this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
  • The retailer said last last year it was exploring a sale after having received "expressions of interest" from "multiple parties," including its chairman, Leonard Riggio, who founded the company in 1965.
  • Barnes & Noble has faced continued pressure from Amazon and independent booksellers.
Barnes & Noble
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Elliott Management is the lead bidder for bookseller Barnes & Noble in a deal that could be announced as soon as later this week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Barnes & Noble shares were briefly halted on the news, and surged more than 24% when trading resumed. Talks among Elliott and other companies bidding for Barnes & Noble are still underway and a deal is not guaranteed, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The paper said the terms of the deal weren't known. Barnes & Noble has faced continued pressure from Amazon and independent booksellers. Its shares have fallen roughly 25% year-to-date, giving it a market capitalization of $336 million.

The retailer said last year it was exploring a sale after having received "expressions of interest" from "multiple parties," including its chairman, Leonard Riggio, who founded the company in 1965.

In March, Barnes & Noble reported flat sales during the key holiday season and warned investors of weaker than expected full-year earnings as the company struggled with slower traffic and weak sales momentum.

Part of the bookseller's turnaround plan has included closing some of its more than 600 stores across the U.S. and relocating to smaller spaces that receive a fresh and modern look. The company has said its prototype stores encourage shoppers to buy books online or from a tablet.

Barnes & Noble named a board committee to review bids for the company in October 2018.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Read the Wall Street Journal report. 

Barnes & Noble was a giant, but now they’re looking for a buyer.
Retail