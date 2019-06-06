European markets set for muted open as traders look ahead to ECB decision

European stocks are expected to start Thursday's session on a relatively mixed note, as investors gear up for the latest decision from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Ahead of the open, the FTSE 100 pointed to a jump of 10 points at 7,222, while Germany's DAX is set to slip 12 points at 11,970. France's CAC 40 indicated a drop of 3 points, at 5,289, according to IG.