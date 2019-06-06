People will find it 'difficult' to accept a splintered internet, EY elect CEO says

A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London on April 29, 2019.

It is "too early to tell" whether the global internet could splinter into geopolitical camps, according to the incoming chief executive officer of management consultancy EY.

Escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China appear to be increasingly focused on technology and 5G.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has been under intense international scrutiny in recent months. It follows the Trump administration's decision to put the company on a blacklist that restricts its access to U.S. technology — on which it heavily relies.