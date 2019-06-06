Here are the executives leading Facebook's cryptocurrency project, which is reportedly coming this month

David Marcus, vice president of messaging products at Facebook Inc., speaks during the Facebook F8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2015.

For the past year, Facebook has worked in secret on a project to create its own virtual currency built on blockchain technology. That project could finally emerge this month, according to a Wednesday report from The Information.

As it nears a public release, there are now more than 100 people working on the project, according to information on LinkedIn, and Facebook is still expanding the team. The company has more than 40 openings for the business unit, according to the Facebook careers website.

The project has been described by several reports as a cryptocurrency, pegged to the U.S. dollar and aimed at Messenger and WhatsApp users in countries with volatile currencies. Customers will reportedly be able to use it to transfer money between countries easily and purchase goods.

"The blockchain team is a startup within Facebook and we're exploring lots of areas of interest across all facets of blockchain technology," several of the Facebook job listings said. "Our ultimate goal is to help billions of people with access to things they don't have now -- that could be things like healthcare, equitable financial services, or new ways to save or share information."

While many of those openings are for positions based at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, a handful of the listings are for positions in Tel Aviv, Israel, where Tomer Barel, one of the vice presidents on the project, is based.

"The Tel-Aviv engineering team will participate in shaping and pushing forward this vision, while focusing on the development of a state-of-the-art near real-time AI platform, to serve the blockchain project," according to the Facebook job listings.

Facebook declined to comment on staffing for the project.

Here are the the top execs leading it: