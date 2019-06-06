Google cloud boss Thomas Kurian makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6 billion

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Politicsread more

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Technologyread more

Art Cashin: Markets expect Trump's Mexico tariff to last only...

"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.

Investingread more

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Autosread more

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Autosread more

Apple could lose nearly a third of its value if China makes this...

Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.

Trading Nationread more

Apple is reportedly looking to buy robotaxi start-up Drive.ai

Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle startup after dismissing over 200 employees from its self-driving group.

Technologyread more

SEC chair: New regulations will force brokers to be 'very candid'...

The SEC's Jay Clayton says the new conflict-of-interest rule won't stifle innovation in the brokerage space by adding unexpected regulatory expenses.

Investingread more

Former Commerce secretary: Trump's 5% tariffs on Mexico will go...

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.

Politicsread more

The latest travel trend won't bust your budget. Here's how to...

A mircobreak is a one- or two-night getaway — and it could be a good alternative to a more expensive, extended vacation.

Personal Financeread more
Tech

Google cloud boss Thomas Kurian makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6 billion

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.
  • Kurian joined Google Cloud as its new CEO in November.
  • Google said it plans to acquire Look for $2.6 billion in cash.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud and formerly president of product development at Oracle, speaks at the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Oct. 3, 2017.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google is set to acquire data analytics company Looker in what will be its new cloud chief's first major acquisition in his tenure. Google said it will buy Looker for $2.6 billion in cash.

Former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian joined Google Cloud as its new CEO in November, replacing former CEO Diane Greene. Kurian indicated at a conference in February he is looking to invest and expand the business significantly, saying, "You will see us accelerate the growth even faster than we have to date."

Google parent company Alphabet has already invested in Looker through its venture fund, Capital G. It will be Google's biggest acquisition since it bought smart home company Nest, another Alphabet-funded company, for $3.2 billion in 2014.

Google has been trying to gain market share from industry leader Amazon Web Services, which reported $7.7 billion in revenue for the last quarter. Google does not break out revenue for its cloud business, but has said it brings in more than $1 billion per quarter between its public cloud and cloud apps. Google had 7.6% of the cloud market share at the end of 2018 compared to 13.7% for Microsoft and 32% for Amazon, according to a report from Canalys.

The purchase of Looker will add a new analytics tool for Google Cloud's customers. Google said the technology will help its customers analyze their data in a consistent way across different sources and help Google provide industry-specific analytics for its targeted verticals. Google said in its press release that it already shared over 350 customers through an existing partnership, including Buzzfeed, Yahoo and Hearst.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Google buys data analytics platform Looker in $2.6 billion deal

VIDEO2:3802:38
Google buys data analytics platform Looker in $2.6 billion deal
Squawk on the Street