Google cloud boss Thomas Kurian makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6 billion

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.Autosread more
The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.Traderead more
"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.Politicsread more
The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.Technologyread more
"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.Investingread more
Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...Autosread more
Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."Autosread more
Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.Trading Nationread more
Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle startup after dismissing over 200 employees from its self-driving group.Technologyread more
The SEC's Jay Clayton says the new conflict-of-interest rule won't stifle innovation in the brokerage space by adding unexpected regulatory expenses.Investingread more
Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.Politicsread more
Google is set to acquire data analytics company Looker in what will be its new cloud chief's first major acquisition in his tenure. Google said it will buy Looker for $2.6 billion in cash.
Former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian joined Google Cloud as its new CEO in November, replacing former CEO Diane Greene. Kurian indicated at a conference in February he is looking to invest and expand the business significantly, saying, "You will see us accelerate the growth even faster than we have to date."
Google parent company Alphabet has already invested in Looker through its venture fund, Capital G. It will be Google's biggest acquisition since it bought smart home company Nest, another Alphabet-funded company, for $3.2 billion in 2014.
Google has been trying to gain market share from industry leader Amazon Web Services, which reported $7.7 billion in revenue for the last quarter. Google does not break out revenue for its cloud business, but has said it brings in more than $1 billion per quarter between its public cloud and cloud apps. Google had 7.6% of the cloud market share at the end of 2018 compared to 13.7% for Microsoft and 32% for Amazon, according to a report from Canalys.
The purchase of Looker will add a new analytics tool for Google Cloud's customers. Google said the technology will help its customers analyze their data in a consistent way across different sources and help Google provide industry-specific analytics for its targeted verticals. Google said in its press release that it already shared over 350 customers through an existing partnership, including Buzzfeed, Yahoo and Hearst.
Watch: Google buys data analytics platform Looker in $2.6 billion deal