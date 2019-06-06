Jeff Bezos interrupted by protester, says space exploration is necessary to 'save the Earth'

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.US Marketsread more
The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., shared the new meeting time as negotiators work to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.Politicsread more
Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.Financeread more
The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."Bondsread more
Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.Technologyread more
The economy was expected to have added a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off forecast, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
Tesla had its second best day of the week following a report that it is offering steep incentives to employees to meet delivery goals.Technologyread more
Protestor rushes on stage at Amazon Re:MARS conference during keynote by Jeff BezosTechnologyread more
A Senate committee is delaying the confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration to look into claims made about the nominee, Stephen...Airlinesread more
At Amazon's Re:MARS conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, a protester rushed up on stage where CEO Jeff Bezos was engaged in a "fireside chat" interview by Amazon's Director of Forecasting, Jenny Freshwater.
The protester was quickly apprehended by a security team after she shouted to Bezos that she had been inside of Amazon-affiliated chicken farms. (Details about who she is and what her specific demands were are still emerging. Her comments were not clearly audible from most seats in the convention center.)
A remarkably unfazed Bezos picked back up with a "Where were we?"
This is the first year that Amazon has hosted Re:MARS, a publicly accessible version of its closed conference on machine learning, automation, robotics and space technologies.
Freshwater asked Bezos about both Amazon and Blue Origin, his space company, during the fireside chat.
Before the disruption by the protester, Freshwater asked Bezos if he would share some of his tech and business predictions for the next ten years.
Bezos said, "Predictions on a ten year-time frame are hard to make and often wrong. The only good thing is nobody goes and checks." But then he offered a few broad predictions anyway.
He said he believes robots will soon be able to grasp objects as well as humans within a decade, including in commercial settings. And he said he expects great advances in machine learning, artificial intelligence and biotech over the next decade.
But Bezos added:
"I do get asked, quite frequently 'What's gonna change in the next 10 years?' I'm rarely get asked, and it's probably more important — and I encourage you to think about this — is the question what's not going to change? The answer to that question can allow you to organize your activities. You can work on those things with the confidence to know that all the energy you put into them today is still going to pay dividends in the years to come."
As an example, he said in Amazon's e-commerce business, in a decade people will still want low prices, fast shipping and a big selection. "Nobody's going to say Jeff, I love Amazon I just wish you'd deliver a little more slowly. I love Amazon, I just wish your prices were a little higher," the CEO quipped.
Freshwater asked Bezos why Blue Origin is focused on lunar exploration. The company is building a lunar lander, and aims to help return astronauts to the moon.
Bezos said, "The reason we go to space in my view is to save the Earth." He said while he doesn't expect this to happen in his lifetime, he believes that in future generations, humankind needs to move heavy industry off Earth, and leave Earth as our residence.
Freshwater asked Bezos, "Do you think we'll ever have Amazon Fulfillment centers on the moon?" He responded, wryly, "That's a very, um, good question. I've never really contemplated that. We'll start out delivering liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. It's going to be a very small selection, albeit a very important one."
WATCH: CNBC's full interview with Amazon consumer chief Jeff Wilke