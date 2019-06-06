'I have not said a word': John Kerry rejects Pompeo's criticism over meetings with Iran officials

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

The Fedread more

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Autosread more

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary.

Politicsread more

Oil at $100? Experts predict where crude could go if an Iran...

In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...

Oilread more

Mexico has benefited from the US-China trade war — but Trump...

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he will impose a 5% tariff on all American imports from Mexico starting June 10 to address his immigration concerns.

World Economyread more

World marks 75 years since D-Day in solemn observances

Veterans' descendants spoke about family members who fought on the beach and laid red roses at the feet of a statue of an infantryman clutching a rifle and hauling a fallen...

World Newsread more

These 3 beaten-down tech stocks are so bad, they're good,...

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet and cloud giant Salesforce are looking especially attractive after big declines for the tech sector, says MIller Tabak's...

Trading Nationread more

US-Mexico negotiators fail to reach a deal on tariffs,...

The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.

Politicsread more

Why Europe needs to monitor China's rare earths threat

European manufacturers will need to keep an eye on China's "near-monopoly" on the extraction and supply of rare earth minerals as they move toward electric power, experts have...

Commoditiesread more

China gives green light for local 5G rollout amid tech tensions...

China has given licenses to major state-owned mobile carriers for the commercial rollout of 5G with analysts suggesting launches could come this year.

Technologyread more

Greater China markets struggle for gains as investors expect Fed...

In China, the Shanghai composite fell 1.17% to 2,827.80 and the Shenzhen composite was down 2.08% at 1,463.70. Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.5% to 10,409.20 while Hong Kong's Hang...

Asia Marketsread more

Japanese official dismisses calls to drop obligations for high...

Japanese Labor Minister Takumi Nemoto said on Wednesday that it is "generally accepted by society" and "necessary" for companies to enforce dress codes that require female...

Asia Politicsread more
Politics

'I have not said a word': John Kerry rejects Pompeo's criticism over meetings with Iran officials

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Normandy, France on Thursday, Kerry was asked to respond to recent criticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
  • Last month, Pompeo described Kerry's reported conversations with his former Iranian counterpart as "inappropriate."
  • "I saw the foreign minister briefly for a few minutes at the Munich security conference. But, I have not said a word subsequently to what they ought to do or not do. It's not my business," Kerry said.
VIDEO1:2301:23
John Kerry: I haven't talked to Iranians since nuclear deal withdrawal
Street Signs Europe

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told CNBC on Thursday that he has not sought to influence Iranian foreign policy since leaving the State Department.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Normandy, France on Thursday, Kerry was asked to respond to recent criticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Last month, Pompeo described Kerry's reported conversations with his former Iranian counterpart as "inappropriate."

"I haven't talked to the Iranians subsequently about any issue. I've only talked with one Iranian once between the decision that was made to pull out," said Kerry, the unsuccessful 2004 Democratic presidential candidate who became the top U.S. diplomat during President Barack Obama's second term.

"I saw the foreign minister briefly for a few minutes at the Munich Security Conference. But, I have not said a word subsequently to what they ought to do or not do. It's not my business."

When asked to clarify whether there had been any back-channeling, Kerry replied: "No, I haven't had any back-channel on that issue since the decision was made to move out. And before that it was not a back-channel."

Kerry said it has been common practice for previous secretaries of state, U.S. senators and many others to continue having public discussions with people "as a matter of being well informed."

VIDEO21:0621:06
Mike Pompeo discusses Iran, oil, Russia and China
Politics
D-Day commemorations

Political leaders have joined D-Day veterans in northern France for a second day of events to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

Later, President Donald Trump is scheduled to join French President Emmanuel Macron at the U.S. war cemetery at Omaha Beach.

D-Day was the start of the liberation of Nazi-occupied western Europe. Hundreds of veterans gathered for commutations to mark key events in the operation, which started on 6 June 1944.

VIDEO3:3903:39
John Kerry: We need to come together to fight for the same thing
Street Signs Europe