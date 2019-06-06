Lacrosse star Paul Rabil says only one pro league will survive in the sport, but rivalry will make it better

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.US Marketsread more
The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., shared the new meeting time as negotiators work to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.Politicsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to return to Iowa next Tuesday, marking only his second trip to the key caucus state since formally declaring a 2020 run for the White...Politicsread more
The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."Bondsread more
Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.Technologyread more
The economy was expected to have added a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off forecast, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
Zoom's guidance and results beat estimates, with revenue soaring more than 100% in the fiscal first quarterTechnologyread more
Protestor rushes on stage at Amazon Re:MARS conference during keynote by Jeff BezosTechnologyread more
Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.Financeread more
After 11 seasons playing professionally for Major League Lacrosse, Paul Rabil said he thought there was a better way forward.
Lacrosse has become one of the fastest-growing team sports over the last 15 years, at a time when other sports are declining in participation.
Rabil, one of the biggest stars in lacrosse, was inspired to take action with his brother, Mike, a former football star at Dartmouth College, to create the Premier Lacrosse League. Mike now serves as the league's CEO. Rabil wants to change the "customer experience" for fans, increase player pay and take advantage of social media and new distribution methods to help grow the league.
Rabil thinks PLL's competition with Major League Lacrosse will make the sport better off.
"A lot of people are having conversations around the professional game and the upside of the industry," he says. "In the long term, there will only be one winner."
Paul Rabil said he is busier than ever – pulling 16- and 18-hour days as he is both a player for the Atlas team, along with his duties as league co-founder. He has been working on creating the league's business model, recruiting top players, even partnering with NBC Sports on valuable television rights.
"If we can do what David Stern in the NBA did in the 1980s or what Dana White and the Fertitta brothers did more recently to MMA with UFC in the 2000's … then we can turn a traditionally bottom-up sport and unlock meaningful revenue, commercial viability and viewership, in line with a lot of the core sports we have grown to love," said Rabil.
PLL has a tour-based model, with six teams all traveling to the same cities each weekend across the country. The league runs from June to September, starting off in Boston last weekend and New York City this weekend. Rabil secured funding from top-name investors including the Chernin Group, Creative Artists Agency and investment bank Raine Group.
One priority Rabil focused on was attracting top talent to the PLL. To do this, he had to convince investors to build a business model that increased player salaries from their competitor league. The average player salary in MLL was $8,000 last year. In PLL this year, it's $35,000. In addition to the salary, players are offered health-care benefits and stock options in the league, which is a first for any pro sports league.
Being an athlete and an executive have a lot of crossover skills, Rabil said, and the roles have gone very well together so far.
"I'm curious, I'm hungry … we work really hard. You have to be in sports, it's hypercompetitive," he said.
Rabil also tries to leverage what he's learned from various mentors, including Bill Belichick.
Fresh off playing the league's first week at Gillette Stadium outside Boston, the head coach of the New England Patriots was on hand to check out the action. Rabil said he looks to one of football's winningest coaches as a mentor and friend.
"I think what I've learned from Bill is he has endless curiosity and that's why he has such an amazing amalgam of relationships ... he's looking to see how he can pool and improve best practices, even from different industries, into the Patriots."
Rabil said he plans to leverage a lot of what he's learned from Belichick with his own league to improve their overall product.
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent of NBCUniversal, which owns both NBC Sports and CNBC.