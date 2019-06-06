Traders are finally realizing the value of companies like Uber and Lyft, Russian rival says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Autosread more

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Autosread more

Apple could lose nearly a third of its value if China makes this...

Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.

Trading Nationread more

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Technologyread more

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

Apple is reportedly looking to buy robotaxi start-up Drive.ai

Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle startup after dismissing over 200 employees from its self-driving group.

Technologyread more

Former Commerce secretary: Trump's 5% tariffs on Mexico will go...

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.

Politicsread more

The latest travel trend won't bust your budget. Here's how to...

A mircobreak is a one- or two-night getaway — and it could be a good alternative to a more expensive, extended vacation.

Personal Financeread more

Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

The Fedread more

Why the market may be one headline away from another ugly...

Wells Fargo Investment Institute's Scott Wren sees more trade-related market swings ahead and the Fed staying on pause.

Trading Nationread more
Tech

Traders are finally realizing the value of companies like Uber and Lyft, Russian rival says

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • Yandex, one of Russia's largest internet companies, runs its own ride-hailing company called Yandex.Taxi.
  • The company's finance chief says that the market is starting to realize the value behind ride-sharing firms.
  • Uber recently reported results, and Wall Street analysts have since become much more bullish on the stock.
VIDEO2:3302:33
Market is starting to realize value of ride-sharing firms: Yandex CFO
Street Signs Europe

Investors are starting to understand the value of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, despite ongoing concerns about their ability to generate a profit, the finance chief of one of Russia's biggest internet companies said.

"What the Uber and Lyft trading performance is telling us is the market's kind of starting to realize the value of the technology that goes into building these marketplaces," Yandex CFO Greg Abovsky told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Thursday.

Yandex runs its own ride-hailing company called Yandex.Taxi, which Uber owns a stake in.

The Fearless Girl statue is seen in the foreground as a banner announcing the IPO of Uber Technologies hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange, May 10, 2019.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Uber's share price recently returned to its initial public offering price of $45, a sign of progress in the company's life as a listed company after it had initially sunk well below that value shortly after the start of trading.

That initial decline was on the back of concerns about a potential  lack of profitability in ride hailing firms — Uber warned in its IPO filing that it may never become a profitable company.

But the firm recently posted its first earnings report since becoming a public company. The company reported results largely in line with expectations, and Wall Street analysts have since become much more bullish on the stock. Lyft's share price also rose after Uber's financial report.

Abovsky said that the financials were a stepping stone in helping market watchers understand the differences between Uber and its domestic rival Lyft.

"What people have realized is that the competitive dynamics between the two won't always be this intense, that over time it will subside."

He added: "What will all of a sudden materialize is that you have two very large, very established players providing very unique services."

VIDEO2:0802:08
Yandex is 'wide open' to partnerships globally, CFO says
Street Signs Europe

Speculation has grown over whether Yandex.Taxi itself will eventually launch an IPO, but Abovsky said that, for the meantime, Yandex is focused on "head-down execution."