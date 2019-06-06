Traders are finally realizing the value of companies like Uber and Lyft, Russian rival says

Investors are starting to understand the value of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, despite ongoing concerns about their ability to generate a profit, the finance chief of one of Russia's biggest internet companies said.

"What the Uber and Lyft trading performance is telling us is the market's kind of starting to realize the value of the technology that goes into building these marketplaces," Yandex CFO Greg Abovsky told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Thursday.

Yandex runs its own ride-hailing company called Yandex.Taxi, which Uber owns a stake in.