Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Politicsread more

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Technologyread more

Art Cashin: Markets expect Trump's Mexico tariff to last only...

"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.

Investingread more

China's US travel warning could hurt these companies

While the overall impact on the U.S. tourism would be manageable, a decline in Chinese tourists could pose a threat to some airline companies as well as casinos.

Marketsread more

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Autosread more

Power outage at LAX grounds flights and strands travelers

A power outage at Los Angeles International Airport grounds more than 50 flights and causes other travel disruptions. TSA is rescreening travelers after the disruption.

Airlinesread more

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Autosread more

Apple could lose nearly a third of its value if China makes this...

Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.

Trading Nationread more

Apple is reportedly looking to buy robotaxi start-up Drive.ai

Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle start-up after dismissing over 200 employees from its self-driving group.

Technologyread more

SEC chair: New regulations will force brokers to be 'very candid'...

The SEC's Jay Clayton says the new conflict-of-interest rule won't stifle innovation in the brokerage space by adding unexpected regulatory expenses.

Investingread more
Airlines

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • More than 50 flights are canceled at LAX following a more than three-hour power outage.
  • The outage Wednesday night prompted cancellations by United and Southwest Airlines.
  • TSA is rescreening travelers Thursday morning.
Ticket counters in LAX airport
Lawrence K. Ho | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

A power outage at Los Angeles International Airport has stranded hundreds of travelers after it prompted airlines to cancel more than 50 flights and delay others scheduled for Thursday.

The more than three-hour outage Wednesday night was due to a problem at an offsite substation and power was restored to some facilities as late as 10:45 p.m. PDT, the airport said.

Southwest Airlines temporarily halted flights to and from LAX on Thursday through 8 a.m. PDT, after it canceled about 40 flights on Wednesday night, spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said. Eleven Southwest flights were canceled on Thursday, the airport said.

The Transportation Security Administration was planning to rescreen travelers, a process the airport said would take around an hour. Law enforcement cleared the terminal to conduct a security sweep, sending travelers to public areas.

""An airline granted passengers whose flights were cancelled access to their checked bags, resulting in the unintentional introduction of prohibited items into the secure area of the airport," the TSA said. "Out of an abundance of caution, TSA leadership at LAX made the decision to re-screen the passengers."

United Airlines canceled four flights on Wednesday night and said it had to divert 11 others.

A half-day power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2017 prompted airlines to cancel more than 1,100 flights, stranding thousands of travelers and raising concerns about airport infrastructure.

