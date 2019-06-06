Russia's MTS and China's Huawei sign agreement on 5G

Skip Navigation
Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

Here's how high the price of oil could go if conflict broke out...

In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...

US-Mexico negotiators fail to reach a deal on tariffs,...

The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.

Why Europe needs to monitor China's rare earths threat

European manufacturers will need to keep an eye on China's "near-monopoly" on the extraction and supply of rare earth minerals as they move toward electric power, experts have...

China gives green light for local 5G rollout amid tech tensions...

China has given licenses to major state-owned mobile carriers for the commercial rollout of 5G with analysts suggesting launches could come this year.

Asia markets mixed as investors expect the Fed to cut rates

In China, the Shanghai composite fell 0.96% and the Shenzhen composite was down 2%. Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.5% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.1%.

Japanese official dismisses calls to drop obligations for high...

Japanese Labor Minister Takumi Nemoto said on Wednesday that it is "generally accepted by society" and "necessary" for companies to enforce dress codes that require female...

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

The European Central Bank meets as inflation cools and trade...

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced its easy-money exit strategy one year ago. But twelve months on, the world couldn't look more different.

Mondelez ends pursuit of Campbell's Arnott's biscuit brand

Valuation was a key issue in the dispute between Campbell and Mondelez, people familiar with the matter said. Campbell said earlier Wednesday it is "evaluating multiple...

This statistic is a key reason why Walmart, Target and Costco are...

Walmart, Target, Costco and America's dollar stores are thriving today, while other retailers flounder.

Tesla's outpacing its electric car competitors, with May demand...

The key metric of deliveries for Tesla is bouncing back after a disappointing first quarter.

Tech

Russia's MTS and China's Huawei sign agreement on 5G

Employees wait for a shuttle bus at a 5G testing park at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2019.
Jason Lee | Reuters

Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and China's Huawei signed an agreement on Wednesday to develop 5G technology in Russia and to hold test launches this year and in 2020. 

The agreement was signed following talks in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.