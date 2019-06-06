Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMD, Stitch Fix, Cloudera & more

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Gundlach said the strategy has returned 22%. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."Bondsread more
People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.Autosread more
The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.Traderead more
With over $100 billion of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, General Motors, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according...US Marketsread more
The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.Tech Driversread more
David Solomon told staffers at a meeting that "we're getting absolutely no credit from anybody else in the investing community" on the firm's digital banking efforts.Financeread more
"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.Investingread more
While the overall impact on the U.S. tourism would be manageable, a decline in Chinese tourists could pose a threat to some airline companies as well as casinos.Marketsread more
"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," Trump says on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.Politicsread more
Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.Technologyread more
Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...Autosread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:
Advanced Micro Devices — AMD rose 6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to equal weight from underweight and raised the price target to $28 from $17, saying being cautious on AMD has "obviously been the wrong call." The bank said AMD has consistently performed well among its competitors Intel and Nvidia.
Ciena — Shares of the telecom supplier surged more than 25% on fiscal second-quarter earnings that topped expectations. Ciena reported adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 33 cents a share.
Stitch Fix — Stich Fix soared more than 17% after the online personal styling company beat on the top and bottom lines of its fiscal third quarter results. Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of 7 cents, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 3 cents. Revenue came in at $409 million, notching seven consecutive quarters of more than 20% growth.
Signet Jewelers — Shares of Signet fell 7% after reporting lower-than-expected same-store sales for the first quarter. Same-store sales dropped 1.3%, while analysts estimated a drop of 0.8%. Signet posted earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $1.432 billion. Wall Street estimated a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.415 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Tesla — Tesla shares jumped 6.4% as Wall Street cheered the company's sales in May. Tesla sales rose 73% last month compared to last year. That outperformed electric vehicle sales from Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Chevrolet and Nissan.
Dermira — Shares of the dermatology drug company rose 3% after an analyst at Mizuho upgraded them to buy from neutral. The analyst cited expectations its lebrikizumab will get licensed for commercialization in the European Union later this year.
MongoDB — The database programing company fell 3.5% after its second-quarter guidance disappointed investors. MongoDB expects a to lose between 27 cents and 29 cents per share. FactSet expected guidance of a loss of 27 cents.
Cloudera — Shares of the cloud company plunged more than 41% the company announced CEO Tom Reilly is retiring from his post, effective July 31.
Michaels Companies — Shares of the arts and crafts retailer plunged more than 12% after sales disappointed and the company cut its full-year earnings forecast. The company posted revenue of $1.094 billion, missing expectations. It also posted weaker-than-expected same-store sales.
—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.