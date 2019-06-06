Trump's hard-line approach to Iran is a 'strategic mistake,' former US energy secretary says

The increasingly hard-line approach toward Iran taken by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is a "strategic mistake," a former U.S. Energy Secretary said Thursday.

At the Ecosperity Conference in Singapore, Ernest J. Moniz — who is currently the CEO of non-profit firms Energy Futures Initiative and Nuclear Threat Initiative — said Washington's hardening approach risks provoking Iran not to comply with the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Moniz, who was energy secretary from May 2013 to January 2017 under former President Barack Obama, said he believed Iran was still adhering to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). But he warned that the nuclear power could change its mind "within a month or so."

Moniz's comments came on the back of an increasingly provocative rhetoric between Washington and Tehran.