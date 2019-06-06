Skip Navigation
Politics

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary

President Donald Trump talks to the media before he departs the White House on June 02, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary.

"Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens ... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I'll do that at the right time," Trump said Thursday, according to Reuters, without giving details.

"But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Negotiations between Beijing and President Donald Trump's administration took a turn for the worse in early May with the increase of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods exported to the U.S., and an effective ban on American companies doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Beijing responded with tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, the announcement of an "unreliable entities list" and a far tougher stance against U.S. requests.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for more.