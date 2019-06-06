Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary

President Donald Trump talks to the media before he departs the White House on June 02, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary.

"Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens ... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I'll do that at the right time," Trump said Thursday, according to Reuters, without giving details.

"But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Negotiations between Beijing and President Donald Trump's administration took a turn for the worse in early May with the increase of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods exported to the U.S., and an effective ban on American companies doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Beijing responded with tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, the announcement of an "unreliable entities list" and a far tougher stance against U.S. requests.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for more.