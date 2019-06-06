Trump's pick to head FAA held up by whistleblower lawsuit

Skip Navigation
Stocks jump on report US may delay Mexico tariffs

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.

US Marketsread more

Trump signs $19 billion disaster relief bill, says Puerto Rico...

The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat posts $40.2 million in revenue in first quarterly...

Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.

Food & Beverageread more

US-Mexico tariff talks to resume at 5:30 pm ET at State...

Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., shared the new meeting time as negotiators work to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.

Politicsread more

New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.

Financeread more

Jeff Gundlach's trade call last month returned a quick 22%

The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."

Bondsread more

VC and part Warriors owner was the person who shoved Raptors'...

Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.

Technologyread more

The jobs report is Friday and they don't get more important than...

The economy was expected to have added a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off forecast, that could be a game changer for markets.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla had its second best day this week following report of its...

Tesla had its second best day of the week following a report that it is offering steep incentives to employees to meet delivery goals.

Technologyread more

Jeff Bezos interrupted by protester as he pushes space...

Protestor rushes on stage at Amazon Re:MARS conference during keynote by Jeff Bezos

Technologyread more

Trump's pick to head FAA held up by whistleblower lawsuit

A Senate committee is delaying the confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration to look into claims made about the nominee, Stephen...

Airlinesread more

Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for...

The Fed's John Williams says the yield inversion is just "telling us that there's heightened concerns about the risks on the outlook."

The Fedread more
Airlines

Trump's pick to head FAA held up by whistleblower lawsuit

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • A Senate committee is delaying steps to confirm Trump's pick to head the FAA because of a whistleblower lawsuit.
  • The former Delta Air Lines executive, Stephen Dickson, didn't disclose his involvement in the suit the committee said.
  • The hold up comes as the FAA, without a permanent chief since January 2018, is facing a crisis over the 737 Max.
Stephen Dickson, administrator of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nominee, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation confirmation hearing in Washington D.C., May 15, 2019.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A Senate committee is delaying the confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration to look into claims made about the nominee, Stephen Dickson, in a whistleblower lawsuit.

Delta pilot Karlene Petitt accused Delta Air Lines of allegedly retaliating against her after she reported safety concerns to Dickson, who was an executive at the airline at the time.

Petitt said in the lawsuit, which is still pending, she raised concerns in January 2016 to Dickson and another executive about pilot fatigue, training and other issues. Petitt alleged she was put on leave with pay, pending a psychiatric evaluation, after she filed her report.

In filling out his nomination questionnaire for the committee, Dickson made no mention of the on-going lawsuit, according to a copy of the questionnaire. Dickson, who left Delta last year, was a senior vice president of flight operations at the time.

The committee wasn't aware of the issue prior to Dickson's hearing, a committee aide told CNBC.

"Since holding the nomination hearing with Mr. Dickson, new information has come to the committee's attention that merits further examination," Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said in a statement. Lawmakers are reviewing the matter and asked the Department of Transportation and the White House to do the same, he said.

Trump chose Dickson to head the agency "because of his almost three decades of experience at Delta where he oversaw global flight operations," White House Spokesman Judd Deere said. "The White House has complete confidence in his nomination and expects him to be confirmed."

Lawmakers didn't say how long it will take to review the case. 

The holdup comes as the FAA faces multiple investigations into how the agency approved the Boeing 737 Max, which was involved in two fatal crashes within five months of one another, killing a total of 346 people. The FAA followed aviation regulators around the world in grounding the jets in mid-March following the second crash.

The FAA hasn't had a permanent head since Michael Huerta stepped down in January 2018. Daniel Elwell currently serves as the acting chief of the agency.

Dickson has been cooperating with the investigation since the information came to light, the committee aide told CNBC.

Delta said its staff is encouraged to report their concerns.

"The very core of our safety program is employee reporting. Every single Delta employee is encouraged and empowered to report potential concerns and we do not tolerate retaliation against employees who raise concerns," the carrier said in a statement.

