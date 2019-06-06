Tech investor and part Warriors owner Mark Stevens was the person who shoved a Raptors player

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Gundlach said the strategy has returned 22%. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."Bondsread more
A prominent venture capitalist and part owner of the Golden State Warriors was the subject of drama on the court at Wednesday night's NBA Finals game with the Toronto Raptors.
Former Sequoia Capital managing partner Mark Stevens was the person who shoved Raptors player Kyle Lowry during the game, CNBC confirmed after Axios first reported his identity. Stevens was ejected from his courtside seat after pushing Lowry after he had crashed into nearby seats while trying to save the ball in Game 3. The Raptors won the game to lead the series 2-1.
The Warriors said in a statement to Axios that Stevens will not attend any of the remaining NBA Finals games of the season.
"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement said. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."
Stevens is now managing partner of his family office, S-Curbed Capital, according to his online profile, and minority owner and executive board member of the Warriors.
Before the identity of the fan was publicly reported, Lowry told the Associated Press the fan had cursed at him repeatedly. The league is investigating the incident, according to ESPN.
"There's no place for that,'' Lowry said, according to ESPN. "He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league. Hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game."
Stevens and the NBA did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.
-CNBC's Scott Wapner contributed to this report.
