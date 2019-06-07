A messy multibillion-dollar deal between the US and Turkey just got more complicated

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will begin 'unwinding' Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal between Washington and Ankara over a Russia-made missile system.

"The United States was disappointed to learn that Turkey sent personnel to Russia for training on the S-400 system," Ellen Lord, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, told a group of reporters Friday at the Pentagon.

"As we have very clearly communicated at all levels, Turkey will not receive the F-35 if Turkey takes delivery of the S-400 system. Thus we need to begin unwinding Turkey's participation in the F-35 program," Lord said.

Lord also added that currently Turkish industries produce approximately 937 parts for the F-35 jet, most of which are related to aircraft landing gear.

Lord's comments come on the heels of a letter acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan sent Thursday to his Turkish counterpart summarizing a list of the actions the U.S. is prepared to take by July 31.

The U.S. will suspend ongoing F-35 training for Turkish pilots, order the departure of Turkish personnel associated with the F-35 program from the country, withdraw invitations to allow Turkey to participate in the annual CEO F-35 round table and discontinue F-35 material deliveries and activities.

"You still have the option to change course on the S-400," Shanahan wrote, adding that Ankara also risks U.S. sanctions if the deal with the Kremlin is completed.