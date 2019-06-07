Cramer Remix: I don't like the fossil fuel stocks

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.

John Stankey's challenge: Making AT&T's $100 billion bet on Time...

AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Trump says there's a 'good chance' Mexico averts tariffs by...

President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.

Big bank CEOs stay out of Trump's search for deal on Middle East...

Their absence is a blow to efforts to bring together the most influential business leaders to start a dialogue on investing in the region.

Trump wants NASA to go to Mars, not the moon like he declared...

"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...

It's no longer a question of if the Fed will cut interest rates,...

Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.

Uber's chief operating officer and chief marketing officer are...

Now that the company is public, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he has more time to be involved in the day-to-day operations of Uber's core businesses.

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Dow jumps 260 points, posts best week since November

Stocks jump, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

A multibillion-dollar deal between the US and Turkey just got...

The U.S. will begin "unwinding" Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal over a Russian-made missile system.

Pentagon: 'Huawei is too close to the government'

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has cost the economy billions in revenue and threatens national security.

Mad Money

Cramer Remix: I don't like the fossil fuel stocks

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "I don't like the fossil fuel stocks," CNBC's Jim Cramer tells a viewer.
  • I don't like the ones that don't have dividends, even the ones with dividends aren't doing that well, " the "Mad Money" host says.
  • "I'm taking a hard pass," he says.
VIDEO1:0801:08
Cramer Remix: I don't like the fossil fuel stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer, when asked about Continental Resources, told a viewer that he has turned sour on fossil fuel stocks.

"I don't like the fossil fuel stocks. I don't like the ones that don't have dividends, even the ones with dividends aren't doing that well," the "Mad Money" host said. "I'm taking a hard pass."

Boots for investing
Jim Conroy, CEO of Boot Barn
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Boot Barn, the maker of western wear, has seen its operations get disturbed by deteriorating trade relations between the United States and China.

CEO James Conroy defended his statement to shareholders not to fret about China because "only a portion" of its sourcing comes from the country.

Streaming showdown
Streaming player menu screen featuring Netflix, Amazon, Vudu, Hulu, and Redbox Instant.
Getty Images

Cramer ranked what he thinks are the top video subscription services.

The list includes established names, such as Netflix, and looming entrants, such as Disney, to the space.

"With so many media companies launching their own subscription streaming services, we need to start thinking about winners and losers here," he said. "The best streaming platform may not be the best investment, but I think it's a real good place to start."

Sustainable solutions
Stephen Jones, CEO of Covanta
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Covanta, the waste management service, has seen its stock rise nearly 32% in 2019.

CEO Stephen Jones told Cramer that last year the company began working with the Green Investment Group in the United Kingdom to kickoff six renewable energy projects with construction of four of those initiatives coming this year alone.

"We haven't had that kind of growth in decades," he said. "I think investors are starting to see the growth that we've talked about come to fruition."

Two cheers
Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Meat Inc., center, celebrates with his wife Tracy Brown, center left, and guests during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cramer applauded the quarterly results that Beyond Meat and Zoom Video — two stocks he has been skeptical about — posted Thursday as "things of beauty."

The newly-public companies saw their stocks rally by double-digits after beating Wall Street expectations in their first earnings reports since their recent IPOs. Zoom spiked more than 18% and Beyond Meat catapulted nearly 40% during Friday's session.

"I say two cheers for Zoom and Beyond Meat," he said. "They may be too rich now, but they made you rich if you stuck with them."

Cramer's lightning round: Tesla is just 'too darn hard' to recommend

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about callers' stock picks of the day.

Tesla: I'm not gonna go buy or sell on Tesla. Why is that? Because it's just too darn hard and you know what, you don't need to have an answer to everything. "

Americold Realty Trust: "It's good. That's a good story and I like it and I think you should stick with it."

PayPal: "I would stick with it … I think they've got a lot more coming … I do not want you to sell PayPal. My charitable trust sold it too soon. We had such a big gain. I was wrong."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Walt Disney.

