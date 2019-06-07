Cramer's lightning round: Tesla is just 'too darn hard' to recommend

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.Market Insiderread more
AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.Technologyread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.Politicsread more
Their absence is a blow to efforts to bring together the most influential business leaders to start a dialogue on investing in the region.Politicsread more
"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...Politicsread more
Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.Market Insiderread more
Now that the company is public, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he has more time to be involved in the day-to-day operations of Uber's core businesses.Technologyread more
The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.Technologyread more
Stocks jump, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.US Marketsread more
The U.S. will begin "unwinding" Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal over a Russian-made missile system.Politicsread more
Tesla: I'm not gonna go buy or sell on Tesla. Why is that? Because it's just too darn hard and you know what, you don't need to have an answer to everything. "
Americold Realty Trust: "It's good. That's a good story and I like it and I think you should stick with it."
PayPal: "I would stick with it … I think they've got a lot more coming … I do not want you to sell PayPal. My charitable trust sold it too soon. We had such a big gain. I was wrong."
Continental Resources: "No, it's not. I don't like the fossil fuel stocks. I don't like the ones that don't have dividends, even the ones with dividends aren't doing that well … I'm taking a hard pass."
United Natural Foods: "No, not good. Just not a good situation and I gotta tell you, I don't even like the whole cohort anymore. I just think you gotta stay away. It's been just one disappointment after another."
Pfizer: "Pfizer's good. I mean it's not gonna shoot the lights out, but it is good and I'm gonna tell you to buy it."
Cintas Corp: "Ever since Cintas merged with G&K … it has been just on fire as long as there's job creation … it's just such a well-run company."
Splunk: "I don't know why people were saying Splunk wasn't a good quarter. That is nonsensical. I would buy Splunk right here."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com