Druckenmiller says the US is in bad shape for a recession because of ballooning corporate debt

Billionaire hedge fund investor Stanley Druckenmiller said the mounting corporate debt in the U.S. will be a problem if we go into a recession.

"We are in worse shape for a recession now than if things had slowed down," Druckenmiller told CNBC's Squawk Box on Friday.

Druckenmiller believes the Fed should have raised rates more in 2016 when it had the chance. By not raising borrowing costs, it caused corporate debt to balloon to $10 trillion and left the Fed will less firepower to fight an economic contraction.

"The biggest problem is what Yellen did. We had a booming economy, fairly early cycle, I know I talked to much about the Fed, but at the time I said they should sneak one in every time they can until they get to some normal rate," Druckenmiller said. "We had that whole period in 2016 where, in my opinion, they could have gotten to 3.5 or 4, we'll never know but they could have at least tried," he said.

Druckenmiller said Chairman Jerome Powell inherited a very tough job.

"Once confidence turns down, you have to deal with the hand your dealt and Chairman Powell has now got a tough situation on his hands."

"I deeply, deeply believe in a capitalist system you need a hurtle rate for investment and if that rate in not up there around 3 or 4 [percent], people are going to get crazy. Investors are going to get crazy, corporations are going to get crazy, zombies are going to stay in business, and we had the opportunity to get there."

Druckenmiller said that ironically, by trying to achieve escape velocity, corporate debt has increased.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that corporate debt is around record levels but is not posing a larger threat to the financial system.

Druckenmiller said on Monday that after President Donald Trump's tweet in May that escalated the U.S. China trade-war, he got flat in his investment portfolio and bought Treasurys.

Druckenmiller says he's unsure about the direction of markets right now. He's not overly bearish or bullish on stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open up about 100 points.

He is former chairman and president of Duquesne Capital and is currently CEO of Duquesne Family Office.