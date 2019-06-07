India's central bank is on track for 'at least one more' rate cut, JPMorgan says

India's central bank is on track for at least one, if not more, rate cuts in the near future, J.P. Morgan Chief Emerging Markets Economist Jahangir Aziz said Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday slashed interest rates for the third time this year.

The RBI cut its policy repo rate, or the rate at which it lends to banks, by 25 basis points (bps) from 6% to 5.75%. The central bank also changed its stance from neutral to an easing bias, otherwise known as an accommodative policy.

An accommodative policy implies that the central bank is trying to encourage spending by making it cheaper for companies and households to borrow, in a bid to foster growth in the economy.

India's central bank said in its monetary policy statement that external risks include the ongoing U.S.-China trade war as well as a slowdown in the domestic economy.

"The RBI has shown its easing bias, so whatever data that will come in, the RBI is going to look at it with those lenses," Aziz told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Friday. "Therefore, our sense is at least one more cut — and maybe more, or more likely more."

Recent data showed a notable slowdown in growth for the January to March period. With a lower-than-expected 5.8% expansion for the quarter, India fell behind China's pace of 6.4% for the same period. At the same time, unemployment rate in the country is at a 45-year high.

J.P. Morgan is not the only one expecting more rate cuts in India.

Citi economists wrote in a note on Thursday that the RBI could deliver another rate reduction as early as August, and that the monetary policy committee members now appear to agree on the importance of stimulating growth in a benign inflation environment.

"Although the RBI changed the stance to 'accommodative,' we assess that there is room for one more 25bps rate cut in the Aug policy," they wrote, adding that rate cuts beyond that would depend on the "continuance of low inflation and low growth."

Meanwhile, ANZ Research economists predicted three more rate cuts of 25 basis points each over the next six months. "Given little room on the fiscal side we expect monetary policy to continue to do the heavy lifting to revive demand," ANZ economists wrote.