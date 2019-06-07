Lawmakers seek Boeing documents about 'defective' sensor alert on 737 Max

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says there's a 'good chance' Mexico averts tariffs by...

President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.

Politicsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Pentagon: 'Huawei is too close to the government'

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has cost the economy billions in revenue and threatens national security.

Politicsread more

It's no longer a question of if the Fed will cut interest rates,...

Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.

Market Insiderread more

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Technologyread more

Trump wants NASA to go to Mars, not the moon like he declared...

"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...

Politicsread more

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.

Market Insiderread more

Dow surges 300 points after weak jobs report spurs rate-cut hopes

Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

US Marketsread more

A multibillion-dollar deal between the US and Turkey just got...

The Pentagon will begin 'unwinding' Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal between Washington and Ankara over a Russia-made missile...

Politicsread more

This interactive map shows where American jobs are most dependent...

The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...

Politicsread more

These stocks could get hurt if the Mexican tariff goes into...

Stocks that could be negatively impacted by tariffs on Mexico include: Acuity Brands, Brunswick Corporation, and Fortune Brands.

Marketsread more
Airlines

Lawmakers seek Boeing documents about 'defective' sensor alert on 737 Max

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Two lawmakers are seeking documents from Boeing and the FAA about a faulty sensor on the controversial Boeing 737 Max.
  • Boeing waited more than a year before telling the FAA that the alerts weren't working properly and had planned to delay the fix for three years, lawmakers said.
  • Aviation authorities grounded the planes in mid-March following two fatal crashes.
Employees work on Boeing 737 MAX airplanes at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington on March 27, 2019.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Lawmakers requested documents on Friday from Boeing about a faulty cockpit alert on the manufacturer's beleaguered 737 Max planes — an issue the company knew about for a year before informing regulators and that they said it didn't plan to fix for three years.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat and chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat from Washington state, sent letters to Boeing as well as United Technologies and the Federal Aviation Administration seeking documents and a timeline of when they became aware of the issue and when airlines were informed.

"The fact that Boeing knew about a defect for more than a year before disclosing it to the FAA is of great concern to me, which is why Chair Larsen and I are asking for further documentation to get a more fulsome picture of who knew what and when," said DeFazio in a statement. "It's critical we leave no stone unturned during our committee's investigation."

Aviation officials grounded the Boeing 737 Max jets around the world following a second fatal crash of the popular model in March. A total of 346 people were killed in the two crashes.

Investigators have implicated in the two crashes an automated anti-stall system aboard the jets that was fed by bad sensor data.

The alerts in question let pilots know if sensors on the plane aren't functioning properly. The sensors are meant to determine the angle at which the plane is flying. The lawmakers said they have received information that suggested Boeing had planned in November 2017 to defer the software update to fix the issue by three years.

Boeing sped up this fix after a Lion Air 737 Max crashed in October 2018, the lawmakers said.

In a statement on Friday, the Chicago-based manufacturer said the lack of this alert, known as the angle of attack disagree alert "did not adversely impact airline safety or operation.

"We fell short in the implementation of the AoA disagree alert and are taking steps to address these issues so they do not occur again," the statement said.

Acting FAA chief Daniel Elwell in a May hearing with the House panel on aviation said he was "not happy" with the 13-month gap between the time Boeing found the problem and when it informed regulators.

The House is planning on holding another hearing on June 19 about the 737 Max, which is likely to include comments from flight attendants and pilots, according to a source familiar with the matter.