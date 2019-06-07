NYC to Shanghai in 40 minutes: SpaceX's goal for point-to-point space travel

Skip Navigation
Trump says the US has 'indefinitely suspended' planned tariffs...

Trump said that Mexico in return has agreed to take "strong measures" to stop illegal migration from coming through the U.S. southern border.

Trump is playing a risky game by weaponizing US economic power...

The effectiveness of President Donald Trump's unprecedented weaponization of tariffs in addressing non-trade issues is facing its most significant tests yet in Mexico and...

Read the joint US-Mexico statement on immigration enforcement

Mexico has agreed to deploy its national guard throughout the country with priority given to its southern border.

Big Tech antitrust worries give investors a chance to buy into...

Washington's apparent assault on big tech companies like Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon could be a blessing in disguise for investors as they present a massive buying...

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos starts starts spotlight with top executives

Bezos' ever-growing business ambition requires him to go far beyond his current role at Amazon, making other Amazon executives more frequently serve as the face of the...

NYC to Shanghai in 40 minutes: SpaceX's goal for point-to-point...

UBS believes that, if the obstacles to point-to-point space travel can be overcome, the service would represent an annual market of more than $20 billion.

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Gen-Z's favorite app TikTok is turning weird memes into money

It's still early days for TikTok, but advertisers are experimenting on the app.

Inflation trend suggests Treasury yields won't bottom for months

The Economic Cycle Research Institute's Lakshman Achuthan builds a bearish inflation trend in a single chart.

There's a 'very small' chance of a no-deal Brexit: UK's Hammond

Britain's chancellor of the exchequer says a "clear majority" in parliament is against the idea of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal.

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.

Xi calls Trump his friend and says the US won't disconnect with...

The Chinese president told an audience at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that his country is an "ardent proponent" of globalization.

NYC to Shanghai in 40 minutes: SpaceX's goal for point-to-point space travel

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
VIDEO9:0609:06
SpaceX wants to go New York to Shanghai in 40 minutes
Sending everyday people to space has been a dream since the days of the Apollo missions but space travel has long been out of reach for all but a select few humans in history.

However, space tourism is slowly coming closer to reality, with companies like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin closing in on taking short trips up to the edge of space and back.

But what if spaceships went farther — and faster?

A recent UBS report analyzed the market for what's known as point-to-point space travel. It's been touted by SpaceX as one of the business lines of the massive Starship rocket that Elon Musk's company is developing.

In essence, point-to-point space travel would be the equivalent of flying on an airplane across the world — but in less than an hour, rather than 16 hours.

UBS believes that, if the obstacles to point-to-point space travel can be overcome, the service would represent an annual market of more than $20 billion.

But some disagree, saying the technology's safety is nowhere close to being reliable or that the travel method doesn't solve key logistical issues to long haul air travel.

Watch the video above to learn more about Elon Musk's goal of point-to-point space travel and the challenges implementation may face.

