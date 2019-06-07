The loft from MTV's 'Real World: New York' is for sale for $7.5 million — take a look inside

Norman Korpi, Andre Comeau, Julie Oliver, Rebecca Blasband, Heather B., Eric Nies and Kevin Powell of "The Real World: New York" cast

The downtown Manhattan apartment where seven strangers lived together on the premiere season of MTV's 'The Real World: New York' is for sale for $7.5 million. Castmates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell lived and filmed together for several months before the series debuted in 1992. Take a look inside.

The 6,500-square-foot, five-bedroom and five-bathroom loft is located in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood. The apartment is on the second floor of a nine-story, cast-iron building designed by architect John Kellum in 1859, according to New York real estate site Street Easy. The loft has 17-foot ceilings with exposed brick and 12-foot windows.

Jay Litton

The Cararra marble floors and Corinthian columns are original to when the building was built, according to the listing by Wald Real Estate's Gabrielle Frank.

Jay Litton

The main floor has a 2,500-square-foot living area as well as a 1,500-square-foot mezzanine with two staircases.

Jay Litton

There is a space for a gallery, and the art is for sale, though not included in the sale price, according to Frank.

Jay Litton

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!