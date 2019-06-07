Salesforce CEO supports probing big tech, says tech must 'get the values straight'

President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.Politicsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has cost the economy billions in revenue and threatens national security.Politicsread more
Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.Market Insiderread more
The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.Technologyread more
"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...Politicsread more
Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.Market Insiderread more
Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.US Marketsread more
The Pentagon will begin 'unwinding' Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal between Washington and Ankara over a Russia-made missile...Politicsread more
Lawmakers are seeking documents from Boeing and the FAA on what they called a sensor alert Boeing said was not working properly but waited a year before telling federal...Airlinesread more
The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...Politicsread more
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff earlier this week told CNBC that he supports the slew of federal government inquiries into big tech.
In a Tuesday interview, Jim Cramer asked the billionaire CEO for his opinion on what the "Mad Money" host called a "war on tech," the looming regulatory investigations into a number of major tech companies including Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet's Google.
"I feel so strongly that we are at a point in our industry where enough is enough and we need to get the values straight with these tech companies," said Benioff, who co-founded the service cloud platform two decades ago.
Benioff spoke out against what he sees as the "manipulation" of consumers, the misuse of the data, and "serious issues with privacy."
Tech giants, and most notably Facebook, have come under scrutiny in recent years for their strongholds in their respective industries. Entities in both the executive and legislative branches of government are planning a wide range of probes into the companies for suspected misuse of market power.
Facebook has been criticized for its handling of user data, most notoriously in relation to the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 election. Officials have also homed in on Apple's App Store, where the iPhone maker collects 30% of most in-app purchases.
The Federal Trade Commission is said to be readying an antitrust case against Apple and Google, while the Justice Department could be looking at the practices of Amazon and Facebook.
"Those values need to change. Some of those companies need to be held accountable for what's going on," Benioff said. "I actually think it's maybe too little too late. They should be more aggressive. We're following behind what the European Union is doing."
Benioff said European Union regulators are the "leaders" in enforcing privacy on big tech companies, via the General Data Protection Regulation. This is not the first time the CEO has been critical of the tech industry. He's repeatedly said Facebook is the "new cigarettes."
"I mean there's things that have happened in our industry that are embarrassing to me, so let's clean it up," Benioff said. "Let's make tech have the values that we all want it to have, and let's take care of our customers and put consumers first. This is what I think is important."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com