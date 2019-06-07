Stanley Druckenmiller fears tariffs could kill the market's 'animal spirits'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch today: Stocks rally, Wall Street looks toward jobs...

U.S. futures were pointing to an extension of this week's rally at the Wall Street open, in what is already the best week of 2019 for the Dow and S&P 500.

Morning Briefread more

The jobs report is coming and it doesn't get more important than...

The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.

Market Insiderread more

Stanley Druckenmiller fears tariffs could kill the market's...

Druckenmiller said that while Trump's tariffs may not appear damaging on paper, their chilling effect could have a greater market impact.

Hedge Fundsread more

Elliott Management to acquire Barnes & Noble for $683 million

Elliott, the firm founded and led by billionaire Paul Singer, acquired Britain's biggest bookseller, Waterstones, last year. Owning the two book retailing giants could give...

Retailread more

Druckenmiller says the US is in bad shape for a recession

Marketsread more

Economists: The Fed 'isn't enough' to offset tariff fights with...

A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...

The Fedread more

IBM is laying off more than 1,000 employees

IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.

Technologyread more

Walmart is going to start delivering groceries inside shoppers'...

Starting this fall, nearly 1 million people across three cities — Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida — will have access to Walmart's new in-home...

Retailread more

Josh Brown: How the tax bill impacts your investments

Many investors don't regularly receive the sort of advice and information they would need in order to understand what new tax legislation means for their investments.

Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more

Koch network opens to backing Dems as they expand their political...

Historically the political network has only backed Republicans running for congress.

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat stock soars after first quarterly report since IPO

Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.

Food & Beverageread more

Chart signals double-digit rally for gold

Gold is moving higher, and is now trading about 1% away from its 52-week high. Todd Gordon says the chart indicates it might soon top that mark.

Trading Nationread more
Hedge Funds

Stanley Druckenmiller fears tariffs could kill the market's 'animal spirits'

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller said on Friday that he's worried President Trump's tariffs could kill the market's "animal spirits."
  • "If you're a company and you're thinking about building a plant or doing capital spending – I mean really? Aren't you going to wait now?" he said.
  • Equities slid last month after Trump's May 5 tweet about China tariffs sparked renewed trade angst on Wall Street. The Dow fell more than 1,600 points in May.
Stanley Druckenmiller
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller said on Friday that while the Trump administration's current tariffs may not appear that damaging on paper, their chilling effect on business sentiment could have an even greater impact on the economy and financial markets.

"Animal spirits is something you can't measure, but confidence matters," he said. "And you do wonder whether this is enough to kill animal spirits."

"If you're a company and you're thinking about building a plant or doing capital spending – I mean really? Aren't you going to wait now? See how this thing is resolved, what's going on?" he added.

Equities slid in the month after Trump's May 5 tweet sparked renewed angst surrounding U.S. trade with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,700 points in May following the president's tweet and threats of retaliation from Beijing. The S&P 500 fell 6.5% during the month.

Druckenmiller says he's unsure about the direction of markets right now. He's not overly bearish or bullish on stocks.

"If you calculate the tariffs, at least the one we've had just in and of themselves, it doesn't look like it's that damaging. But at the same time, Ben Bernanke – who's a great, great mind, got a lot of IQ points on me – he thought subprime was contained," Druckenmiller said.

"If you just do the math, same thing: the tariff thing doesn't look that damaging. But if you take all of the other effects in confidence — we've had a few more things down the road since then," he said. "Huawei and 5G was going to be one of the great engines of not only U.S. but global growth: that's challenged now. We've interrupted that supply chain. Supply chains all over the world have been sort of twisted around."

Earlier this week, Druckenmiller got flat in his investment portfolio and bought Treasurys after President Donald Trump's May tweet reignited U.S.-China trade hostilities.

"When the Trump tweet went out, I went from 93% invested to net flat and bought a bunch of Treasurys," Druckenmiller said. "Not because I'm trying to make money, I just I don't want to play in this environment."

He is former chairman and president of Duquesne Capital, where his investment prowess led to annualized returns of 30% during his career. He has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to Forbes. He is currently CEO of Duquesne Family Office.