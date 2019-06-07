Stanley Druckenmiller fears tariffs could kill the market's 'animal spirits'

U.S. futures were pointing to an extension of this week's rally at the Wall Street open, in what is already the best week of 2019 for the Dow and S&P 500.Morning Briefread more
The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
Druckenmiller said that while Trump's tariffs may not appear damaging on paper, their chilling effect could have a greater market impact.Hedge Fundsread more
Elliott, the firm founded and led by billionaire Paul Singer, acquired Britain's biggest bookseller, Waterstones, last year. Owning the two book retailing giants could give...Retailread more
A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...The Fedread more
IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.Technologyread more
Starting this fall, nearly 1 million people across three cities — Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida — will have access to Walmart's new in-home...Retailread more
Many investors don't regularly receive the sort of advice and information they would need in order to understand what new tax legislation means for their investments.Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
Historically the political network has only backed Republicans running for congress.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller said on Friday that while the Trump administration's current tariffs may not appear that damaging on paper, their chilling effect on business sentiment could have an even greater impact on the economy and financial markets.
"Animal spirits is something you can't measure, but confidence matters," he said. "And you do wonder whether this is enough to kill animal spirits."
"If you're a company and you're thinking about building a plant or doing capital spending – I mean really? Aren't you going to wait now? See how this thing is resolved, what's going on?" he added.
Equities slid in the month after Trump's May 5 tweet sparked renewed angst surrounding U.S. trade with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,700 points in May following the president's tweet and threats of retaliation from Beijing. The S&P 500 fell 6.5% during the month.
Druckenmiller says he's unsure about the direction of markets right now. He's not overly bearish or bullish on stocks.
"If you calculate the tariffs, at least the one we've had just in and of themselves, it doesn't look like it's that damaging. But at the same time, Ben Bernanke – who's a great, great mind, got a lot of IQ points on me – he thought subprime was contained," Druckenmiller said.
"If you just do the math, same thing: the tariff thing doesn't look that damaging. But if you take all of the other effects in confidence — we've had a few more things down the road since then," he said. "Huawei and 5G was going to be one of the great engines of not only U.S. but global growth: that's challenged now. We've interrupted that supply chain. Supply chains all over the world have been sort of twisted around."
Earlier this week, Druckenmiller got flat in his investment portfolio and bought Treasurys after President Donald Trump's May tweet reignited U.S.-China trade hostilities.
"When the Trump tweet went out, I went from 93% invested to net flat and bought a bunch of Treasurys," Druckenmiller said. "Not because I'm trying to make money, I just I don't want to play in this environment."
He is former chairman and president of Duquesne Capital, where his investment prowess led to annualized returns of 30% during his career. He has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to Forbes. He is currently CEO of Duquesne Family Office.