The 2019 Women's World Cup prize money is $30 million—7.5% of the Men's World Cup prize

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on June 7th with a victory by host country France over South Korea.

For the next month, 552 players representing 24 countries will compete to be named World Cup champions and for prize money — more than ever before. In October 2018, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that FIFA would raise the total prize money for the Women's World Cup from $15 million to $30 million. The champions will take home $4 million of those funds.

"It's a very important message for women's football. It will certainly boost this World Cup even more," said Infantino at a news conference.

But critics unimpressed, including global footballers' union FIFPRO.

"Despite these changes football remains even further from the goal of equality for all World Cup players regardless of gender," said FIFPRO in a statement. "In reality, the changes actually signify an increase in the gap between men's and women's prize money. This regressive trend appears to contravene FIFA's statutory commitment to gender equality."

During the 2018 FIFA Men's World Cup in Russia, 32 teams competed for $400 million in prize money. The champions, France, took home $38 million — more than all 24 women's teams will compete for in 2019. This year, the women's teams will split 7.5% of the total prize money that the men enjoy.