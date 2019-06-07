This interactive map shows where American jobs are most dependent on exports

President Donald Trump's crusade to rework trade relationships with top U.S. trading partners China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Japan has put a spotlight on U.S. exports and the jobs that depend on them.

And the impact of that widening trade war will be felt very unevenly by American workers.

Since 2010, researchers at the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program have been tracking the impact of export growth on local economies and the jobs that are supported by that growth.

Now, as retaliatory tariffs and difficulties in reaching and ratifying trade deals raise concerns about damage to U.S. companies and the overall American economy, the latest available data show that the risk of job loss will vary widely among local and regional economies.

The fastest growing export markets in the nation include New Orleans, Houston and Baton Rouge, all of which play a role in growing oil and gas sector exports, according to 2017 data analyzed by the Brookings researchers. Meanwhile, pockets of Kansas, California and Washington dependent on the agriculture and aerospace industries are among the most exposed to Trump's trade war with China, according to the analysis.

Here are the county-level economies most dependent on exports of goods and services, along with the number of jobs supported by those exports. Hover over the map for details.