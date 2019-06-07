Trump-ally Farage waits in the wings as the UK hunts for a leader

The man who President Donald Trump quietly met in London this week looks well positioned to set the tone of the U.K.'s fractured political scene.

Nigel Farage successfully spearheaded a campaign over several years to remove Britain from the EU by forcing the mainstream Conservative Party to hold a referendum. After the vote to leave won, the U.K. was meant to leave the trading bloc at the end of March 2019, but has still not achieved that goal.

Tapping into the apparent public anger at the failure to leave the EU on the original date, Farage has returned to center-stage, leading a newly-formed outfit known as the Brexit Party.

Just six weeks after its registration, the Brexit Party contested the 2019 European Parliament election in late May, taking more than 30% of votes in the U.K. to become the largest single party across Europe.

Prior to arriving in the United Kingdom for a state visit, Trump told reporters that the Brexit Party leader's success showed that he should now be involved in exit talks with the EU.

"He is a very smart person," he told the Sunday Times, before adding, "They won't bring him. Think how well they would do if they did. They just haven't figured that out yet."

Following those supportive comments, the pair met at the London home of the U.S. ambassador on Tuesday and Farage subsequently tweeted that the meeting had gone well.

"Good meeting with President Trump — he really believes in Brexit and is loving his trip to London."

Speaking on his regular radio show on Tuesday, Farage claimed that Britain's government had shown it was ill-prepared for trade talks and he himself should conduct them when it came to trade deals with his friend Trump.

"Given this lack of preparedness, I am very, very keen to get a delegation of industrialists and business together to fly out to Washington D.C. to meet Bob Lighthizer, who is the Trump administration's trade negotiator, and perhaps to start these discussions. If the government can't do it, then maybe others will have to take that initiative," Farage said.