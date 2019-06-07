UBS, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to establish joint venture for wealth management

The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.Technologyread more
China's Ministry of Commerce maintained a harsh tone Thursday on trade talks with the U.S., while remaining vague about forthcoming countermeasures.China Politicsread more
India's National Statistical Office released a report that showed that the unemployment rate between July 2017 and June 2018 climbed to 6.1% and labor participation rate fell...Asia Economyread more
Negotiators are working to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.Politicsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he supports the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, after facing criticism this...Politicsread more
Dr. John, a six-time Grammy winner who in his incarnation as the "Night Tripper" brought the New Orleans voodoo vibe to America's music scene and became one of the most...Entertainmentread more
Looker hired Frank Quattrone's Qatalyst Partners to shop the company around after Google kicked off the process.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed in early trade on Friday as the European Central Bank said it would delay its first post-crisis interest rate hike till at least the middle of next...Asia Marketsread more
Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.US Marketsread more
Swiss lender UBS will sign a deal with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust for a wealth management tie-up in Japan, with the two aiming to establish a new company by 2021, the Japanese bank said on Friday.
The deal will create a joint venture majority-owned by UBS to expand both firms' wealth management offerings, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust said in a statement. It would make UBS the latest foreign asset manager to target Japan's roughly $17 trillion in household assets.
Reuters earlier reported that the deal would be signed by the banks' CEOs in Zurich and expand offerings for both wealthy and ultra-wealthy customers, citing an internal memo from UBS.
"We will establish a joint venture, 51 percent owned by UBS, that will offer a menu of products and services that is more comprehensive than we or SuMi Trust is currently able to deliver on our own," UBS Japan Country Head Zenji Nakamura said in the note.
"This new tie-up will create Japan's first-ever 'one-stop shop' for all the wealth management needs of high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals."
UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, has recently faced stalled earnings in its flagship business managing more than $2.4 trillion for the world's rich as clients stock up on cash and shy away from trading amid geopolitical uncertainty.
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti earlier on Thursday said the Swiss bank was looking to boost tie-ups with local players outside of Switzerland to support the business' growth.
The deal between UBS and the Japanese trust bank should help both banks boost "wallet share" with existing clients and attract new customers, Nakamura said in the memo, adding a substantial portion of the Japanese lender's 285 trillion yen ($2.63 trillion) of assets under custody hailed from wealthy customers who would be referred to the new company.
UBS clients will get access to the Japanese bank's real estate and trust services, while Sumitomo Trust clients will get access to UBS' wealth management offerings including securities sales and trading, research and advisory capabilities, he said.
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, has long been a target for foreign asset managers, given its relatively high savings rate and number of wealthy individuals. At the end of 2018, personal financial assets totaled 1,830 trillion yen ($17 trillion), according to the Bank of Japan.
The number of wealthy households has been increasing, according to a study by Nomura Research Institute. A record-high 1.3 million households held at least 100 million yen of assets as of 2017.