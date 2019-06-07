Skip Navigation
Bonds

US Treasurys edge lower as investors await jobs data

Key Points
  • Friday's payroll figures, set for release at 8.30 a.m. ET, will be critical, with the economy expected to have added 180,000 jobs in May.
  • A number of economists changed their forecasts over the past week to price in two rate cuts from the Fed this year.

U.S. government debt prices edged higher Friday morning as investors await nonfarm payroll data, while trade talks continue between the U.S. and Mexico.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 4.00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at 2.1172%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down to around 2.6134%.

Friday's payroll figures, set for release at 8.30 a.m. ET, will be critical, with the economy expected to have added 180,000 jobs in May. If figures come in much stronger or weaker-than-forecast, that could be a game changer for the markets. U.S. Federal Reserve officials have this week made dovish comments which have investors primed for a rate cut from the central bank.

For context, the 2-year Treasury note, which closely reflects Fed policy, was yielding 1.87% Friday morning, well off the 2.25% it reached in late May. The 10-year yield, the benchmark rate affecting mortgages and other loans, reached 2.40% last month.

On Wednesday, ADP's May payroll report, often seen as a precursor to the government report, came in at a remarkably low 27,000 private sector payrolls added in May, but was seen as an anomaly.

A number of economists changed their forecasts over the past week to price in two rate cuts from the Fed this year. This came after President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods, sending the stock market into volatile territory and causing the bond market to price in a lower rate environment.

On the data front, apart from nonfarm, May's unemployment and average hourly earnings figures are due to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET on Friday. Meanwhile, April's wholesale trade data is due at 10 a.m. ET and consumer credit figures will be published at 3 p.m.

There are no major Treasury bond auctions Friday.

— CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.

