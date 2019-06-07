Welcome from Dan Colarusso: CNBC Senior Vice President, Business News

Each day, our journalists at CNBC report news stories that inform our viewers about the opportunities and risks surrounding their investments. CNBC journalists thoroughly examine information and events surrounding the companies and industries we cover, breaking down the numbers that matter most to their performance and our audience's portfolios.

Our viewers rely on our journalists to provide the coverage they need to make informed financial decisions. At CNBC, we understand that it is our responsibility to quickly and accurately deliver details and fast-moving developments that will make a difference to our audience.

CNBC journalists are proud to host the Business Journalism Workshops and share our knowledge with you so you can learn to report the business angles in your own coverage.

Dan Colarusso

Senior Vice President, Business News

CNBC