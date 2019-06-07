'World war for the client': Top banking execs say tech is the way to win

Jose Vinals, chairman of Standard Chartered, speaks to members of the media following a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Embrace tech — that's the only way to survive.

That was the message delivered Friday by top finance executives, taking stock of their increasingly competitive industry. And that's not just pressure from the old guard: Technological advances and innovative non-bank "fintech" companies are forcing financial institutions to adapt to increasing customer demands for lower costs and faster service.

"We live in a world where customers want convenience, want low cost, want fast service, want solutions," Jose Vinals, group chairman of Standard Chartered, said during a panel discussion at a meeting in Tokyo of the Institute of International Finance.