'World war for the client': Top banking execs say tech is the way to win

Economists: The Fed 'isn't enough' to offset tariff fights with...

A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...

If you want to know what a US tech crackdown may look like, check...

Here's how Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple have fared among EU regulators.

The jobs report is Friday and they don't get more important than...

The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.

IBM is laying off more than 1,000 employees

IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.

Ex-Apple CEO shares the secret to success he got from Steve Jobs...

To be successful, young people should choose a purpose-driven life, according to Apple's former CEO John Sculley.

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the...

Joe Biden says he now supports federal funding of abortion

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he supports the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, after facing criticism this...

India has to create more jobs. Modi may need some help from state...

India's National Statistical Office released a report that showed that the unemployment rate between July 2017 and June 2018 climbed to 6.1% and labor participation rate fell...

Fitch's top analyst warns he's 'fearful' of a long trade war

Policymakers and economists told a CNBC-moderated panel in Russia that the trade standoff may not be resolved soon.

Walmart is going to start delivering groceries inside shoppers'...

Starting this fall, nearly 1 million people across three cities — Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida — will have access to Walmart's new in-home...

China: Crackdown on 'unreliable' foreign entities won't target...

China's Ministry of Commerce maintained a harsh tone Thursday on trade talks with the U.S., while remaining vague about forthcoming countermeasures.

Mexico to send national guard to its southern border as talks to...

Negotiators are working to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.

'World war for the client': Top banking execs say tech is the way to win

Kelly Olsen
Key Points
  • Big global banks and financial services firms must embrace opportunities presented by technological innovation to survive, leading executives say.
  • "We are in the world war for the client," says Jose Vinals, group chairman of Standard Chartered.
  • Both Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and China's China's Ping An Insurance say they are using technological innovation to reduce costs, which includes reducing their number of employees.
Jose Vinals, chairman of Standard Chartered, speaks to members of the media following a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Anthony Kwan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Embrace tech — that's the only way to survive.

That was the message delivered Friday by top finance executives, taking stock of their increasingly competitive industry. And that's not just pressure from the old guard: Technological advances and innovative non-bank "fintech" companies are forcing financial institutions to adapt to increasing customer demands for lower costs and faster service.

"We live in a world where customers want convenience, want low cost, want fast service, want solutions," Jose Vinals, group chairman of Standard Chartered, said during a panel discussion at a meeting in Tokyo of the Institute of International Finance.

"We are in the world war for the client," Vinals said. And, he added, not all banks will make the cut.

"And remember: If you think of the future of mankind, it is not the survival of the strongest, it is the survival of the fittest," he said, becoming the latest banker to use evolutionary terms to describe the dilemma they face.

Nobuyuki Hirano, chairman of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said banks that ignore technological advances do so at their own peril.

"Digitization is not optional," Hirano said at the same panel.

'Shock to our society'

For big banks, important benefits for adopting technology include the improvements in efficiency and productivity, Hirano said, noting, however, that they may come at a cost.

He recalled the reaction when he announced a five-year plan to achieve a reduction equivalent to about 10,000 jobs — or 25% of his firm's workforce in Japan.

"That gave a kind of shock to our society," Hirano said. "But that is the reality ... against the backdrop of a very tough market environment."

So Lan Ip, senior vice president and chief risk officer at China's Ping An Insurance, provided a real world example of how her company is using artificial intelligence to reduce costs and provide benefits to consumers.

She said that, two years ago, Ping An's call center had 30,000 personnel, but through the use of AI has reduced the number by half and has a goal to slash it further to a figure in the "two thousands" in another year or two.