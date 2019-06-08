Pelosi slams Trump on Mexico: 'Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy'

Mnuchin said the immigration deal had met Trump's objectives, but he can still impose tariffs if Mexico does not live up to agreement.Politicsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized President Donald Trump's policy toward Mexico Saturday after the White House agreed to suspend planned tariffs, saying "threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy."
Pelosi said Trump had undermined America's global leadership role by "recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south."
Trump agreed on Friday not to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports after Mexico agreed to crack down on Central American migrants transiting the country on their way to the U.S. southern border.
Pelosi also criticized the content of the deal reached with Mexico, saying the policy of forcing migrants to remain in Mexico while applying for asylum "violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law and fails to address the root causes of Central American migration."
The House speaker called on the president to do more to cooperate with Mexico and crack down on smuggling networks.
Trump on Saturday criticized Pelosi and House Democrats for not acting quicker on the renegotiated NAFTA agreement, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
The White House wants to accelerate approval of the USMCA by submitting what's known as a Statement of Administrative Action, which would allow Trump to send the trade deal to Congress in 30 days.
Pelosi has criticized the administration's efforts to speed up the approval process.
"The Trump Administration's decision to send Congress a draft statement of administrative action before we have finished working with U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer to ensure the USMCA benefits American workers and farmers is not a positive step," Pelosi said last month. "It indicates a lack of knowledge on the part of the Administration on the policy and process to pass a trade agreement."
Read House Speaker Pelosi's full statement:
Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the United States and Mexico reached an agreement to prevent the President's reckless, drastic tariffs from going into effect:
"President Trump undermined America's preeminent leadership role in the world by recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south.
"We are deeply disappointed by the Administration's expansion of its failed Remain-in-Mexico policy, which violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law and fails to address the root causes of Central American migration.
"Congress will continue to hold the Trump Administration accountable for its failures to address the humanitarian situation at our southern border. President Trump must stop sabotaging good-faith, constructive, and bipartisan efforts in Congress to address this complex problem in a humane manner that honors and respects our most cherished national values.
"The Trump Administration must also do much more to cooperate in a meaningful way with Mexico in cracking down on smuggling networks. It's failure to do so thus far is unconscionable and irresponsible.
"Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy."