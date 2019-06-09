Dow futures jump more than 100 points after US-Mexico reach deal to avoid tariffs

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement. Markets
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according... World Economy
"Importantly, some things not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon," Trump said. "That will be announced at the appropriate time." Politics
Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,... Technology
As emerging cloud software companies look to challenge incumbents, they're sometimes seeing deals slip. Investors are punishing them for it. Technology
It's been a wild ride for stocks as trade tantrums and global growth fears have ignited a surge of bearish sentiment around the markets. But, a top technician says the charts... Futures Now
Activist investing in Japan is on the rise, a gradual but marked change for a country long hostile to "foreign vultures." Hedge Funds
The U.S Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers both praised the president for suspending the planned tariffs. Politics
No company in America is spending more on lobbying than Google, which is under increased scrutiny along with the rest of the tech industry. Technology
Names like Visa, Mastercard and PayPal are well positioned in an ongoing trade war and slowing globalization, according to Morgan Stanley. Markets
Stock futures indicated that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would open more than 100 points higher Monday in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to suspend planned tariffs against Mexico.
Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.
On Friday, the Dow closed 263.28 points higher at 25,983.94 to post its best week since November on hopes that the Federal Reserve would move to slash interest rates after job numbers came in lower than expected.
Job creation slowed dramatically with payrolls up just 75,000 in May, far below the consensus forecast of 180,000. It was the second time in four months that payrolls increased by less than 100,000.
Trumps tariff threat against Mexico had rattled markets, which were already facing uncertainty over the escalating trade war between the United States and China
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank is "closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."