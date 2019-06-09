'We have all these tools': Mnuchin defends using punishing tariffs to solve security problems

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) in the White House on March 8, 2018.

The White House has had no problem leveraging American economic heft to bring other countries to heel on issues that aren't related to the economy — and it may continue to do so, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated to CNBC on Sunday.

Markets have been on edge in recent weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs unless it vowed new assistance on immigration issues, and suggested that he was willing to link trade talks with Beijing to American security concerns around Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Speaking to CNBC's Nancy Hungerford in Tokyo, Mnuchin defended the president's mixing of trade and non-trade issues — something that's drawn criticism from outside commentators.

Asked if trade could again be used as a weapon in non-trade disputes, Mnuchin said, "I think it's very important that we have all these tools, that we use them. And President Trump has really done a great job at using these tools."

The secretary was referring, in particular, to the threat of tariffs on Mexico over its role in Central American migration as well as the increasing tariffs imposed on China in an attempt to address the U.S.-China trade deficit and curb what the administration calls Beijing's "unfair" trade practices.

Mnuchin stressed that Washington's ongoing campaign against telecommunications behemoth Huawei is a national security issue, not a trade-related one. But he added that Trump may soften the stiff restrictions that the U.S. has slapped on the Shenzhen-based company after feeling satisfied on the trade issue.

"As we've said all along, the Huawei discussions are really national security discussions, they're separate from trade. Both we and China have acknowledged that," Mnuchin said. "These are separate issues, they're not being linked to trade."

He then added, "I think what the president is saying is, if we move forward on trade, that perhaps he'll be willing to do certain things on Huawei if he gets comfort from China on that and certain guarantees. But these are national security issues."