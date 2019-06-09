Raytheon and United Technologies agree to all-stock merger that would create aerospace behemoth

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Raytheon, United Technologies in all-stock deal to create...

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs if Xi...

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...

World Economyread more

Trump says additional details about Mexico deal will be announced...

"Importantly, some things not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon," Trump said. "That will be announced at the appropriate time."

Politicsread more

White House acting budget chief seeks to delay Huawei...

Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,...

Technologyread more

Cloud companies warning of 'sales execution' problems are getting...

As emerging cloud software companies look to challenge incumbents, they're sometimes seeing deals slip. Investors are punishing them for it.

Technologyread more

Once shunned, activist investors are now seeing a 'wave of...

Activist investing in Japan is on the rise, a gradual but marked change for a country long hostile to "foreign vultures."

Hedge Fundsread more

Trump's tariff threat still looms large despite Mexico deal

The U.S Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers both praised the president for suspending the planned tariffs.

Politicsread more

Google is tech's top spender on lobbying, but Facebook, Amazon...

No company in America is spending more on lobbying than Google, which is under increased scrutiny along with the rest of the tech industry.

Technologyread more

These stocks may be winners as the globalization trend reverses

Names like Visa, Mastercard and PayPal are well positioned in an ongoing trade war and slowing globalization, according to Morgan Stanley.

Marketsread more

Walgreens cuts long-time health benefit for retired employees in...

Walgreens said in a September letter reviewed by CNBC that it would no longer subsidize medical benefits for former employees who hadn't turned 64 by March 31. That has left...

Health and Scienceread more

Someone hit $530 million Mega Millions jackpot. How winners can...

A single ticket sold in California — which does not allow winners to remain anonymous — matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

Personal Financeread more

'We have the voice:' Hong Kong protesters blast China extradition...

Protesters estimated by police to number more than 200,000 marched through Hong Kong on Sunday in a mass rally calling for the withdrawal of a local government proposal to...

China Politicsread more
Aerospace & Defense

Raytheon and United Technologies agree to all-stock merger that would create aerospace behemoth

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
A man cleans a PW1000G geared turbofan engine developed by MTU Aero Engines AG and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp., at the Singapore Airshow held at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2014.
Bloomberg | Brent Lewin

Raytheon and United Technologies on Sunday announced they would merge in an all-stock deal, a tie-up that would create a behemoth in the fast-growing defense and aerospace sectors.

The combination, which the two companies called a "merger of equals" would bring United Technologies booming aerospace business that makes everything from jet engines, cockpit controls and airplane seats with Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon.

The companies would have combined sales of around $74 billion, the companies said. That would make the new company, which they are planning to call Raytheon Technologies, the second largest aerospace and defense company in the U.S. by revenue, behind Boeing.

The new company would be headquartered in the Boston area, the two firms said in a release. Raytheon is based in Waltham, Mass., a Boston suburb.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the companies said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.