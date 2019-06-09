Raytheon and United Technologies agree to all-stock merger that would create aerospace behemoth

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...World Economyread more
Raytheon and United Technologies on Sunday announced they would merge in an all-stock deal, a tie-up that would create a behemoth in the fast-growing defense and aerospace sectors.
The combination, which the two companies called a "merger of equals" would bring United Technologies booming aerospace business that makes everything from jet engines, cockpit controls and airplane seats with Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon.
The companies would have combined sales of around $74 billion, the companies said. That would make the new company, which they are planning to call Raytheon Technologies, the second largest aerospace and defense company in the U.S. by revenue, behind Boeing.
The new company would be headquartered in the Boston area, the two firms said in a release. Raytheon is based in Waltham, Mass., a Boston suburb.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the companies said.
